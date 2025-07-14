Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy S25 at an ultra-rare $200 discount with no strings
Just because Amazon's Prime Day sale is over, that doesn't mean you can't still save big on one of the best Android phones out there... and this time, with no special requirements.

Did you miss your chance to buy the Galaxy S25 at an unprecedented $215 discount with an Amazon Prime membership last week? Here's another opportunity to save almost as much money on the exact same device with even fewer strings attached. Specifically, no strings attached whatsoever.
Yes, Samsung's 6.2-inch powerhouse is currently available for as little as $599.99 in an unlocked variant with no special requirements. That's down from a list price of $799.99 with 128GB internal storage space, and it makes the smallest member of the S25 family one of the best Android phones to buy this summer, especially if you're into compact flagships.
This particular deal comes from Best Buy, mind you, beating both Amazon and Samsung's first-party discounts available today (or lack thereof). At $599.99, the "vanilla" S25 is just as affordable as Google's 6.3-inch Pixel 9 right now, as well as only slightly costlier than something like the significantly humbler Galaxy S24 FE.
As evidenced in our comprehensive Galaxy S25 review a few months back, this bad boy may not have radically changed much about last year's Galaxy S24, but it still does enough to shine in most key departments from camera performance to screen quality, audio quality, build quality, and overall system performance.
After all, you are looking at a handset powered by the exact same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite (for Galaxy) processor as the S25 Plus, S25 Edge, and S25 Ultra, not to mention that the S25 also packs a hefty 12GB RAM count even in its entry-level 128GB storage configuration (which is so amazingly affordable at the moment).
The Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and 2600 nits of peak brightness is a joy to behold as well, and then you've got a very capable and versatile 50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system and a respectable 4,000mAh cell equipped with... admittedly unremarkable 25W charging speeds.
On top of everything else, the long-term software support is supposed to be pretty much unrivaled, with no less than seven, yes, seven OS updates guaranteed by Samsung at the time of the S25 family's launch back in January.
