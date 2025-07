As Samsung fan, I find the Galaxy S25+ 512GB to be real treat at $171 off, sans trade-in

Right now, Samsung is offering a $120 discount on the 512GB version of the Galaxy S25+. In addition, you can score up to an extra $480 off with a trade-in. This is a great deal if you have an old device that you don't need anymore. So, act fast and save!

Today, though, I found a really sweet deal on not just any, but a handset that I think is an absolute bargain. For me, it's the perfect choice if you want a device with a larger display and immense performance, but don't want to walk around with a full-blown brick that barely fits in your pocket.The phone in question is the 512GB Galaxy S25+ in Silver, which is currently on sale for $171 off its price on Amazon. That lets you score one for just under $950. And if you have an old phone you can part with, I suggest checking out Samsung's offer too. You can save $120 on the 512GB model without a trade-in and up to an additional $480 with one.Whichever offer you choose to take advantage of, I believe you won’t regret buying the. We reviewed the phone when it came out, and I must confess that my belief that theis the perfect choice if you don’t want to overspend on the Ultra has only become firmer.Just like the top-of-the-line model, our friend here rocks a high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, allowing it to handle any task with ease. And if you like to watch YouTube videos on your phone, you'll fall in love with the 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on board with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support.Since it's a high-end Samsung phone , it also boasts impressive cameras, with the main 50MP lens capable of capturing stunning photos and recording in 8K. I'd say it's a great choice for anyone who loves preserving every moment in vivid detail.Honestly, I could go on and on about how awesome I think theis. But I won't stretch this post too long. I'm pretty sure you get the point: you'll be missing out big time if you don't jump on this deal right now. My advice is to act fast and save while you still can.