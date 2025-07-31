As Samsung fan, I find the Galaxy S25+ 512GB to be real treat at $171 off, sans trade-in
The phone delivers fast performance, has a gorgeous display, and you can even slash up to $480 off with a trade-in.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's no secret that I'm a Galaxy fan. And as one of PhoneAren's elite deal hunters, I'm constantly on the lookout for generous offers on various Samsung devices, as I believe they are absolutely worth getting, especially the high-end models.
For instance, yesterday I found not one, not two, but three unmissable deals on Galaxy devices, including a hefty 53% discount on the Galaxy Buds FE and savings of up to $650 on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. I've left the corresponding links below the product box in case you want to check them out as well.
Today, though, I found a really sweet deal on not just any Galaxy phone, but a handset that I think is an absolute bargain. For me, it's the perfect choice if you want a device with a larger display and immense performance, but don't want to walk around with a full-blown brick that barely fits in your pocket.
Whichever offer you choose to take advantage of, I believe you won’t regret buying the Galaxy S25+. We reviewed the phone when it came out, and I must confess that my belief that the Galaxy S25+ is the perfect choice if you don’t want to overspend on the Ultra has only become firmer.
Just like the top-of-the-line model, our friend here rocks a high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, allowing it to handle any task with ease. And if you like to watch YouTube videos on your phone, you'll fall in love with the 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on board with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support.
Since it's a high-end Samsung phone, it also boasts impressive cameras, with the main 50MP lens capable of capturing stunning photos and recording in 8K. I'd say it's a great choice for anyone who loves preserving every moment in vivid detail.
The phone in question is the 512GB Galaxy S25+ in Silver, which is currently on sale for $171 off its price on Amazon. That lets you score one for just under $950. And if you have an old phone you can part with, I suggest checking out Samsung's offer too. You can save $120 on the 512GB model without a trade-in and up to an additional $480 with one.
Honestly, I could go on and on about how awesome I think the Galaxy S25+ is. But I won't stretch this post too long. I'm pretty sure you get the point: you'll be missing out big time if you don't jump on this deal right now. My advice is to act fast and save while you still can.
