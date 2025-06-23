Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
The flagship Galaxy S25+ is $200 off on Amazon, but only for a limited time

The Galaxy S25+ is a superb choice for Samsung fans, especially when it's $200 off at Amazon.

Looking to maximize your Galaxy phone savings before next month's Prime Day event? While waiting just a bit longer makes sense, impatient buyers can now grab one of the best Samsung phones at a significant $200 discount. We're talking, of course, about the Galaxy S25+, which has dropped just under the $800 mark in its 256GB configuration.

The Galaxy S25+ is $200 off at Amazon

$200 off (20%)
The Galaxy S25+ is a splendid option for Android fans right now, as it's currently $200 off at Amazon. The model packs superb performance and excellent display, making it a top pick at its current discount.
While the Android phone was slightly cheaper last month, when Amazon briefly launched a $250 discount on the base storage version, it's a pretty solid deal right now as well. What's more, there's no guarantee that it'll receive a more substantial discount on Prime Day 2025 (if it goes on sale at all), so now might be a great time to buy it.

We've spent a lot of time testing this fella—check out our Galaxy S25+ review for reference. In our experience, it has a slightly better-looking display with higher brightness and improved color accuracy. Beyond that, we get the same display size as its predecessor: a 6.7-inch touchscreen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology and variable 120Hz refresh rate.

Aside from the display improvements, this Galaxy AI-ready phone packs a superb performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. In fact, this bad boy is actually a bit faster than the iPhone 16 Pro in performance tests—so yeah, it's seriously powerful.

Camera-wise, the model packs the same hardware as the previous Galaxy S24+. That means you get the familiar 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP 3X zoom sensors on the rear. However, Samsung has integrated new processing algorithms to ensure photos look more lifelike.

When you also consider the long software update of seven years and the multiple Galaxy AI features, you get a pretty well-rounded flagship. The best part about it? It's currently $200 off at Amazon in its 256GB variant, making it a sweet bargain.

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
