The flagship Galaxy S25+ is $200 off on Amazon, but only for a limited time

Looking to maximize your Galaxy phone savings before next month's Prime Day event? While waiting just a bit longer makes sense, impatient buyers can now grab one of the best Samsung phones at a significant $200 discount. We're talking, of course, about the Galaxy S25+, which has dropped just under the $800 mark in its 256GB configuration.
While the Android phone was slightly cheaper last month, when Amazon briefly launched a $250 discount on the base storage version, it's a pretty solid deal right now as well. What's more, there's no guarantee that it'll receive a more substantial discount on Prime Day 2025 (if it goes on sale at all), so now might be a great time to buy it.
Aside from the display improvements, this Galaxy AI-ready phone packs a superb performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. In fact, this bad boy is actually a bit faster than the iPhone 16 Pro in performance tests—so yeah, it's seriously powerful.
When you also consider the long software update of seven years and the multiple Galaxy AI features, you get a pretty well-rounded flagship. The best part about it? It's currently $200 off at Amazon in its 256GB variant, making it a sweet bargain.
We've spent a lot of time testing this fella—check out our Galaxy S25+ review for reference. In our experience, it has a slightly better-looking display with higher brightness and improved color accuracy. Beyond that, we get the same display size as its predecessor: a 6.7-inch touchscreen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology and variable 120Hz refresh rate.
Camera-wise, the model packs the same hardware as the previous Galaxy S24+. That means you get the familiar 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP 3X zoom sensors on the rear. However, Samsung has integrated new processing algorithms to ensure photos look more lifelike.
