Amazon slashes the price of the 512GB Galaxy S25+ by $161, making it a hot pick for buyers

Galaxy S25+ 512GB, Icyblue: Save $161 on Amazon! $161 off (14%) Grab the Icyblue Galaxy S25+ with 512GB of storage for $161 off on Amazon. This phone is a total bargain, delivering fast performance, a stunning display, and impressive battery life. Don’t wait—snag one with this deal before it’s gone! Buy at Amazon



As for the phone itself, well, it's the S25 Ultra's little brother, so of course, it's one of the



Meanwhile, its gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support delivers pleasant visuals, allowing you to enjoy YouTube videos in stunning detail. And with the capable 50MP main camera on board, you'll also be able to record your own clips in 8K, capturing every moment in impressive detail and vibrant colors.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Battery life is another strong selling point, as the 4,900mAh battery on deck provides enough power to easily get you through a full day. In our dedicated review, we found it lasts over 19 hours of web browsing, nearly nine hours of video streaming, and about 13 and a half hours of gaming before requiring a top-up.



All in all, the 512GB As for the phone itself, well, it's the S25 Ultra's little brother, so of course, it's one of the best phones on the market, packing a ton of value. Equipped with the high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it delivers insanely fast performance and can tackle any task or game with ease.Meanwhile, its gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support delivers pleasant visuals, allowing you to enjoy YouTube videos in stunning detail. And with the capable 50MP main camera on board, you'll also be able to record your own clips in 8K, capturing every moment in impressive detail and vibrant colors.Battery life is another strong selling point, as the 4,900mAh battery on deck provides enough power to easily get you through a full day. In our dedicated review, we found it lasts over 19 hours of web browsing, nearly nine hours of video streaming, and about 13 and a half hours of gaming before requiring a top-up.All in all, the 512GB Galaxy S25+ is worth every penny and is unmissable at its current price on Amazon. So, act fast and save with this deal now!

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

The Galaxy S25 Ultra may be the best Samsung phone money can buy right now, but if you want to score a Galaxy S25 at a bargain price, we suggest switching your focus to the plus model instead.Right now, Amazon is offering a generous $161 discount on the 512GB model, letting you rock this powerhouse in Icyblue for just under $960. That's a pretty awesome deal, but sadly, there's no telling how long it'll stick around. So it's highly advisable to act fast and take advantage of it while it's still up for grabs.