Amazon slashes the price of the 512GB Galaxy S25+ by $161, making it a hot pick for buyers
The phone ranks among the best on the market, packing fast performance, a gorgeous display, and incredible cameras. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra may be the best Samsung phone money can buy right now, but if you want to score a Galaxy S25 at a bargain price, we suggest switching your focus to the plus model instead.
Right now, Amazon is offering a generous $161 discount on the 512GB model, letting you rock this powerhouse in Icyblue for just under $960. That's a pretty awesome deal, but sadly, there's no telling how long it'll stick around. So it's highly advisable to act fast and take advantage of it while it's still up for grabs.
As for the phone itself, well, it's the S25 Ultra's little brother, so of course, it's one of the best phones on the market, packing a ton of value. Equipped with the high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it delivers insanely fast performance and can tackle any task or game with ease.
Meanwhile, its gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support delivers pleasant visuals, allowing you to enjoy YouTube videos in stunning detail. And with the capable 50MP main camera on board, you'll also be able to record your own clips in 8K, capturing every moment in impressive detail and vibrant colors.
All in all, the 512GB Galaxy S25+ is worth every penny and is unmissable at its current price on Amazon. So, act fast and save with this deal now!
Battery life is another strong selling point, as the 4,900mAh battery on deck provides enough power to easily get you through a full day. In our dedicated review, we found it lasts over 19 hours of web browsing, nearly nine hours of video streaming, and about 13 and a half hours of gaming before requiring a top-up.
