The first good Moto G Power (2025) deal is here to make a budget battery champ even more attractive
One of the best budget 5G phones out there is even better than usual, going 40 bucks under a $299.99 list price for the first time in the five months since its US commercial debut.
Released with surprisingly little fanfare back in February, the latest addition to the hugely popular Moto G Power line of big-battery Android mid-rangers is only now available at its first-ever discount in a "made for US" unlocked variant with no carrier restrictions.
That's pretty odd when you consider that our Moto G Power (2025) review a few months ago identified the $299.99 list price as one of the handset's biggest weaknesses, but the thing that matters the most right now is you can finally save a solid 40 bucks with (almost) no strings attached.
You do (obviously) need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this sweet Prime Day 2025 deal, and although the e-commerce giant's special summer sales event is technically scheduled to run until the end of tomorrow, July 11, you might want to hurry and place your order today to avoid potential stock depletion ahead of time.
After all, this is clearly one of the best budget 5G phones around (especially at a nice little discount) despite some undeniable flaws like a rather mediocre MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and an unimpressive (even by sub-$300 standards) dual rear-facing camera system composed of 50 and 8MP sensors.
On the whole, however, the Moto G Power (2025) has an arguably larger number of key strengths than weak points, starting with a remarkably attractive and robust design and ending with the epic signature battery life of all devices released by Motorola under the G Power banner.
Unfortunately, the phone's long-term software support is... unlikely to be as epic, but on the decidedly bright side, the 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen impressively comes with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities. The 30W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds of the hefty 5,000mAh battery are also nothing to sneeze at, further contributing to an overall value proposition Samsung's latest Galaxy A-series mid-rangers, for instance, cannot rival.
The vegan leather finish, IP68, IP69, and MIL-STD-810H certifications of the 2025 Moto G Power are unmatched by the likes of the Galaxy A16 and Galaxy A36 as well, making this a killer bargain like basically no other, at least for the time being.
