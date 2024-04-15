Android 15 adding support for wireless charging via NFC

Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Wireless charging can be incredibly convenient, and we're used to seeing smartphones and other common devices with Qi wireless charging capabilities. But did you know a different, more versatile standard for wireless charging exists? It's called NFC Wireless Charging (WLC), and —according to a recent code deep dive— support for it has been added to Android 15, opening up charging possibilities for smaller devices that haven't embraced Qi.

NFC stands for Near-Field Communication, which you likely recognize as the tech behind contactless payments. The key difference with WLC is its use of much smaller antennas. That means it can fit inside earbuds, styluses, smartwatches, tracker tags – all sorts of tiny smart devices where adding Qi wireless charging just isn't feasible. And the beauty of it? The same antenna can handle NFC data transfer too, saving even more internal space.

NFC Wireless Charging isn't exactly new. However, the issue has largely been a lack of support from major tech platforms like Android. Thankfully, that looks like it might be changing. According to Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority), the upcoming Android 15 update is set to include support for NFC Wireless Charging, which could usher in a whole new wave of compatible accessories.

NFC Wireless Charging's potential is exciting for streamlining smaller devices. Imagine tracker tags, often too small for a Qi coil, equipped with tiny NFC Wireless Charging antennas instead. They wouldn't need those cumbersome replaceable batteries. Or styluses – the USI 2.0 stylus standard already supports NFC Wireless Charging; now, all we need are compatible devices with NFC charging transmitters.

While the transmission power of WLC won't rival Qi speeds, it could still reduce the reliance on annoyingly small batteries and fiddly cables for those tiny gadgets we all use.

If Android 15 successfully brings widespread NFC Wireless Charging support, we could see more manufacturers embracing the standard. This could be a game-changer, particularly when it comes to small, easily misplaced, wearable tech. Less worry about battery levels and more freedom to enjoy those compact smart devices.

I'm definitely interested to see what the future holds for this convenient and versatile charging technology, even if it'll charge at a slower pace. It's a reminder that even familiar tech like wireless charging continues to evolve.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.

