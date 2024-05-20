Android 15 Beta 2.1 update rolls out addressing "Private Space" home screen app icons issue
Google has just announced the rollout of Android 15 Beta 2.1 update (AP31.240426.023) for eligible Pixel devices. This minor, but significant, update addresses an issue where creating a private space on a device for the first time could lead to the removal of app icons from the home screen. This fix should be welcome news for users who have been experimenting with the private space feature for enhanced privacy and security.
The Android 15 Beta 2.1 update will be automatically pushed to devices already enrolled in the Android Beta Program, including Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. Additionally, devices running Android 14 QPR3 or earlier versions of the Android 15 beta will also receive the update. The Pixel 5a is not eligible for the Android 15 Beta, but those enrolled in the Android 14 QPR3 Beta will receive the final stable public release in June.
If you are not already enrolled in the beta program but would like to participate, you can visit g.co/androidbeta to do so. It may take up to 24 hours to receive the over-the-air (OTA) update, and users can check for updates manually in their device settings. It's worth noting that devices already enrolled in the Android 15 Beta should automatically receive the update within five days.
This information comes directly from a Reddit post on the Android Beta subreddit, which details a few helpful tips for users navigating the private space feature. For instance, if the private space is hidden and the user cannot recall how to access it, simply typing "Private Space" in the search bar will bring up the option to set it up or open it. In the event that the unlock factor for the private space is forgotten, users can delete the private space from the settings menu using their device unlock factor. Finally, the post also notes how users can install a private space version of an app that exists outside the private space. Further details are available in the release notes, as well as a list of top open issues reported by developers and users.
