Google releases the final Android 15 beta 4 with bug fixes for pixel devices
Google has just released Android 15 Beta 4 (build AP31.240617.009), an update addressing several issues that users have encountered. Beta 4 is the last scheduled update in the Android 15 beta testing program.
The fixes address contrast problems in Quick Settings Tiles, rare instances of unbootable Pixel devices after factory resets, and failures of Android Virtual Devices to launch in embedded mode. The update also resolves issues with app notification settings not being restored from backups and difficulties with Face Unlock enrollment on Pixel Fold devices.
Additional fixes have been implemented to enhance system stability, connectivity, performance, usability, and camera functionality. Below is a list of the changelog:
- Fixed an issue with contrast that made some elements in Quick Settings Tiles hard to read. (~Issue #340944691~)
- Fixed an issue that in some rare cases caused some Pixel devices to get stuck in an unbootable state if the device was factory reset shortly after an OTA system update was installed. (~Issue #349860641~, ~Issue #349978813~)
- Fixed an issue where sometimes an Android Virtual Device (AVD) using an Android 15 system image failed to launch if the AVD was launched in embedded mode.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused app notification settings to fail to be restored when restoring a device from backup.
- Fixed an issue for Pixel Fold devices that prevented a user from continuing Face Unlock enrollment if the device was folded or unfolded during the process.
- Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, performance, usability, and camera.
- Fixed a bug which prevented the Digital Car Key app from performing low latency scans when running in foreground.
- Made a fix to use custom UUIDs instead of standard HOGP service UUID in Android head-tracking service.
- Use head-tracking codec capabilities to detect transport support in LE Audio stack.
- Made a fix to prevent immediate rejection of Bluetooth pairing requests when there's a mismatch between the API-suggested transport and the transport observed by the Bluetooth stack, potentially improving pairing success rates
- Fixed an issue with Lockscreen Constant Pin Prompt (~Issue#348101427~)
If you are already part of the Android Beta Program, you will receive an over-the-air update to Android 15 Beta 4 automatically. Eligible devices include a wide range of Pixel models, such as the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a. If your device is already running Android 14 QPR3 or earlier versions of the Android 15 Developer Preview or Beta, you will also receive the update within five days.
Android 15 beta timeline | Image source — Google
However, the Pixel 5a is not eligible for Android 15 Beta. If you have a Pixel 5a enrolled in Android 14 QPR3 Beta, you should have already received the final stable release of QPR3 in June.
If you are not yet enrolled in the Android Beta Program and wish to join, you can do so by visiting g.co/androidbeta. It may take up to 24 hours to receive the over-the-air update, and you can check for updates in your device's settings.
