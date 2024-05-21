Google brings back volume controls for speaker groups to Pixels with Android 15 Beta 2

Android 15

Android 15

Cast volume controls on a speaker group (Pixel running Android 15 Beta 2.1)





Android 15

Though this is a welcome change for Pixel users, there is one casting-related feature that remains missing: stream expansion. This allows users to add more devices to the cast by using the media output switcher. While this feature is available on several non-Pixel devices, it is not yet present on Pixel phones, even those runningBeta 2. The return of this function is anticipated, but the timeline remains uncertain.