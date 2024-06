The latest Android 15 beta hints at more organized settings on the horizon

Android 15

Android 15

Right now, the top-level settings page arranges commonly accessed menu items toward the beginning of the list, but beyond that, there's no specific order. With numerous menu items grouped together on this page, it can be tricky for new Pixel users, for example, to quickly locate the setting they need.Grouping settings into clear sections could be quite convenient because it would make navigation smoother and more intuitive, helping users locate what they need with ease. Having Storage, Battery, System, and About phones together in one place makes far more sense than scattering them across the interface.While the revamped top-level settings page isn't active yet inBeta 3, the latest update has introduced a few minor tweaks to the Settings app. For example, the entry formerly labeled "Device & app notifications" under Settings > Notifications has been renamed to "Notification read, reply & control."Under Settings > Apps > Special app access, "Screen turn-on control" has taken the place of "Turn screen on."is expected to be publicly released alongside Google's next Pixel 9 series in October this year.