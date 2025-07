Samsung is suddenly unsure about releasing a tri-fold phone

A prototype displayed by Samsung in 2021

So, even though the device is ready for production, whether it arrives this year or next hinges on potential consumer demand. Samsung says customers aren't "clearly" asking for a tri-fold device at the moment, so there's no strong motivation for the company to release it.The exec said that the company is investigating demand right now, which means there's still a chance that it will be released this year, just as Roh suggested.An earlier report stated that the tri-fold phone would enter production in September and go on sale in the fourth quarter. It will allegedly have a limited launch, available only in China and Korea. This would enable Samsung to evaluate interest in the device before a wider release.Leaks suggest that Samsung's first tri-fold device will be a high-end phone with three screens working together as a 10-inch OLED display. It will likely be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and is expected to have the same camera setup as the, including its 200MP primary camera.The phone is expected to cost more than 4 million South Korean won (~$2,916).It has been seven years since the introduction of foldable phones , yet they still make up only a fraction of overall sales, which can largely be attributed to their high price. A tri-fold device with a price tag nearing $3,000 will be out of reach for most customers, which explains why Samsung is hesitant to release it.