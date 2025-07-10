Samsung is suddenly unsure about releasing a tri-fold phone
Samsung might release its tri-fold phone by the end of the year but only if there's enough demand.
A prototype displayed by Samsung in 2021
Samsung says that its tri-fold device is ready to go into production, but the company isn't sure there's demand for such a device.
During the Galaxy S25's Unpacked event in January, the company subtly teased a multifold device. Samsung was expected to unveil its tri-fold phone alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, but that didn't happen. Rumors about a 2025 release weren't entirely off-base, though. Samsung's mobile business chief, TM Roh, told Korea Times that the company might release its first tri-fold phone by the end of the year.
The company is working on perfecting the phone and optimizing its usability right now.
TM Roh says the device will deliver an enhanced AI experience. When asked if the phone would be called the Galaxy G Fold, Roh revealed that the name hadn't been finalized.
We are working hard on a tri-fold smartphone with the goal of launching it at the end of this year. We are now focusing on perfecting the product and its usability, but we have not decided its name. As the product nears completion, we are planning to make a final decision soon.
—TM Roh, Samsung's mobile business chief, July 2025
Like Roh, a Samsung executive who spoke to Android Authority also didn't provide a definite release timeframe for the device. The exec said that even though the company has been working on a tri-fold device for some time, it's not sure whether there's enough demand for the form factor.
We’ve had a tri-fold for some time, designed and everything. So it’s not a new concept to us. What we’re debating is the viability. When I say the viability, is there really a demand for this form factor?
...we are ready (for it), we can put it into production, but to what purpose? That’s what we’re deeply investigating at the moment.
—Samsung exec, July 2025
So, even though the device is ready for production, whether it arrives this year or next hinges on potential consumer demand. Samsung says customers aren't "clearly" asking for a tri-fold device at the moment, so there's no strong motivation for the company to release it.
The exec said that the company is investigating demand right now, which means there's still a chance that it will be released this year, just as Roh suggested.
An earlier report stated that the tri-fold phone would enter production in September and go on sale in the fourth quarter. It will allegedly have a limited launch, available only in China and Korea. This would enable Samsung to evaluate interest in the device before a wider release.
Leaks suggest that Samsung's first tri-fold device will be a high-end phone with three screens working together as a 10-inch OLED display. It will likely be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and is expected to have the same camera setup as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, including its 200MP primary camera.
The phone is expected to cost more than 4 million South Korean won (~$2,916).
It has been seven years since the introduction of foldable phones, yet they still make up only a fraction of overall sales, which can largely be attributed to their high price. A tri-fold device with a price tag nearing $3,000 will be out of reach for most customers, which explains why Samsung is hesitant to release it.
On top of that, a device with three folding panels will be more complex to produce than a foldable phone, and it will require expensive components. Further complicating matters are yield issues or problems related to producing a high percentage of usable units.
