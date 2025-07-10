Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Samsung is suddenly unsure about releasing a tri-fold phone

Samsung might release its tri-fold phone by the end of the year but only if there's enough demand.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android
Samsung tri-fold release date
A prototype displayed by Samsung in 2021

Samsung says that its tri-fold device is ready to go into production, but the company isn't sure there's demand for such a device.

During the Galaxy S25's Unpacked event in January, the company subtly teased a multifold device. Samsung was expected to unveil its tri-fold phone alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, but that didn't happen. Rumors about a 2025 release weren't entirely off-base, though. Samsung's mobile business chief, TM Roh, told Korea Times that the company might release its first tri-fold phone by the end of the year.

TM Roh says the device will deliver an enhanced AI experience. When asked if the phone would be called the Galaxy G Fold, Roh revealed that the name hadn't been finalized.

The company is working on perfecting the phone and optimizing its usability right now.

We are working hard on a tri-fold smartphone with the goal of launching it at the end of this year. We are now focusing on perfecting the product and its usability, but we have not decided its name. As the product nears completion, we are planning to make a final decision soon.
TM Roh, Samsung's mobile business chief, July 2025

Like Roh, a Samsung executive who spoke to Android Authority also didn't provide a definite release timeframe for the device. The exec said that even though the company has been working on a tri-fold device for some time, it's not sure whether there's enough demand for the form factor.

We’ve had a tri-fold for some time, designed and everything. So it’s not a new concept to us. What we’re debating is the viability. When I say the viability, is there really a demand for this form factor?  

...we are ready (for it), we can put it into production, but to what purpose? That’s what we’re deeply investigating at the moment.
—Samsung exec, July 2025

So, even though the device is ready for production, whether it arrives this year or next hinges on potential consumer demand. Samsung says customers aren't "clearly" asking for a tri-fold device at the moment, so there's no strong motivation for the company to release it.

The exec said that the company is investigating demand right now, which means there's still a chance that it will be released this year, just as Roh suggested.

An earlier report stated that the tri-fold phone would enter production in September and go on sale in the fourth quarter. It will allegedly have a limited launch, available only in China and Korea. This would enable Samsung to evaluate interest in the device before a wider release.

Recommended Stories
Leaks suggest that Samsung's first tri-fold device will be a high-end phone with three screens working together as a 10-inch OLED display. It will likely be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and is expected to have the same camera setup as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, including its 200MP primary camera.

The phone is expected to cost more than 4 million South Korean won (~$2,916).

It has been seven years since the introduction of foldable phones, yet they still make up only a fraction of overall sales, which can largely be attributed to their high price. A tri-fold device with a price tag nearing $3,000 will be out of reach for most customers, which explains why Samsung is hesitant to release it.

On top of that, a device with three folding panels will be more complex to produce than a foldable phone, and it will require expensive components. Further complicating matters are yield issues or problems related to producing a high percentage of usable units.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way

Latest News

I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless