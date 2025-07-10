Samsung is suddenly unsure about releasing a tri-fold phone

A prototype displayed by Samsung in 2021









— TM Roh , Samsung's mobile business chief, July 2025



Like Roh, a Samsung executive who spoke to Android Authority Like Roh, a Samsung executive who spoke toalso didn't provide a definite release timeframe for the device. The exec said that even though the company has been working on a tri-fold device for some time, it's not sure whether there's enough demand for the form factor.

—Samsung exec, July 2025



So, even though the device is ready for production, whether it arrives this year or next hinges on potential consumer demand. Samsung says customers aren't "clearly" asking for a tri-fold device at the moment, so there's no strong motivation for the company to release it.



The exec said that the company is investigating demand right now, which means there's still a chance that it will be released this year, just as Roh suggested.



An earlier report stated that the tri-fold phone would enter production in September and go on sale in the fourth quarter. It will allegedly have a limited launch, available only in China and Korea. This would enable Samsung to evaluate interest in the device before a wider release.



The phone is expected to cost more than 4 million South Korean won (~$2,916).



On top of that, a device with three folding panels will be more complex to produce than a foldable phone , and it will require expensive components. Further complicating matters are yield issues or problems related to producing a high percentage of usable units.