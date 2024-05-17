Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!

Android 15 will increase battery standby time by up to 3 hours on some models

By
0comments
Android 15 will increase battery standby time by up to 3 hours on some models
Earlier this week Google revealed some of the new features coming to Android 15 such as Private Space. The latter is indeed a private space on an Android phone where sensitive apps can be hidden from prying eyes behind the protection of a biometric lock such as a fingerprint scanner or facial recognition. Another useful and cool feature, the Theft Detection Lock, uses AI to detect when your phone has been snatched from your hands by a thief who is running away on foot, via a car, or a bicycle.

When the phone detects this series of events it will automatically lock down the device to prevent the thief from breaking into the handset. And using AI to look for patterns with permissions and how an app interacts with other apps, Android 15 will work with Google Play Protect to alert users and Google about apps that could be dangerous. If Google reviews the app and finds that it has been used to help attackers commit fraud, it will be removed from the Play Store.

At Google I/O, the company also revealed that Android 15 will increase the battery standby time by as long as three hours on some devices. Google was able to achieve this by speeding up the time that devices running Android 15 enter Doze mode by 50%. In Doze mode, the system seeks to save battery life by restricting an app's access to system and CPU-intensive services. It also prevents apps that haven't been used lately from running in the background. Altogether, the changes to the Doze mode help deliver the increase to the battery standby time on Android 15.

Dave Burke, VP of Engineering for the Android Platform told Android Authority, "For Android 15, we’ve sped up the time to doze (doze is when we go into a quiesce state) by 50%. So we get into doze 50% faster, and the result is on some devices we tested up to 3 hours longer standby power. And that’s sort of a general improvement in 15 that applies to all devices."

This feature will also show up in Wear OS 6 which will be based on Android 15 and is expected to be released next year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless