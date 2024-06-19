Thanks to Android 15, Circle to Search will work much better on tablets and foldables

Circle to search | Image credit — Google

Circle to search availability via the action key when switching to persistent taskbar





Thankfully,Beta 3 has solved this problem. Now, you can activate Circle to Search by simply holding down the action key, regardless of which taskbar style you're using. When you boot upBeta 3 and switch to the persistent taskbar, a pop-up will even let you know about this new functionality, as you can see in the screenshots above.This update is especially useful for people who prefer the persistent taskbar because it eliminates the need to switch back and forth just to use Circle to Search. Additionally,Beta 3 also added split-screen support for Circle to Search, so you can now use it even when you have multiple apps open on your screen.