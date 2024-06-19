Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Thanks to Android 15, Circle to Search will work much better on tablets and foldables

By
0comments
Thanks to Android 15, Circle to Search will work much better on tablets and foldables
Circle to search | Image credit — Google

Google's Circle to Search is a handy feature that lets you search for anything on your screen with a simple tap and hold. Since its initial release on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Google has been working hard to make this feature available on more devices, and recently rolled it out to the Pixel Tablet. However, there was a small hiccup with the implementation, as it didn't work with the action key on Android 15.

The action key is the button on the Android taskbar that opens the floating app drawer, which you can find it by swiping up on the navigation handle of your Pixel Tablet or Pixel Fold. You might be wondering why this is an issue, since you can already activate Circle to Search by long-pressing the navigation handle. Well, the problem is that the navigation handle disappears when you switch to the persistent taskbar, which means you couldn't use Circle to Search unless you switched back to the original, transient taskbar.

According to these findings, the issue arose because of a new feature in Android 15 DP2 that lets you switch between the old persistent taskbar (from Android 12L) and the newer transient taskbar (from Android 13 QPR2). Since users can now choose their preferred taskbar style, Google needed to ensure that Circle to Search would work no matter which one they chose.

Circle to search availability via the action key when switching to persistent taskbar | Images credit — PhoneArena

Thankfully, Android 15 Beta 3 has solved this problem. Now, you can activate Circle to Search by simply holding down the action key, regardless of which taskbar style you're using. When you boot up Android 15 Beta 3 and switch to the persistent taskbar, a pop-up will even let you know about this new functionality, as you can see in the screenshots above.

This update is especially useful for people who prefer the persistent taskbar because it eliminates the need to switch back and forth just to use Circle to Search. Additionally, Android 15 Beta 3 also added split-screen support for Circle to Search, so you can now use it even when you have multiple apps open on your screen.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family

Latest News

The exciting Pixel Fold remains $500 off through Amazon's hottest deal
The exciting Pixel Fold remains $500 off through Amazon's hottest deal
Samsung’s most affordable phones start getting One UI 6.1 updates
Samsung’s most affordable phones start getting One UI 6.1 updates
WhatsApp’s latest upcoming features involves AR effects and filters
WhatsApp’s latest upcoming features involves AR effects and filters
Oppo brings its new smartwatch and earbuds to European markets
Oppo brings its new smartwatch and earbuds to European markets
AI meets AR: Snapchat unveils powerful tools for next-gen lenses
AI meets AR: Snapchat unveils powerful tools for next-gen lenses
The sleek OnePlus Pad is still $80 cheaper than usual at the official store
The sleek OnePlus Pad is still $80 cheaper than usual at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless