Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Google: "Today we're releasing Android 15"

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android
The Android mascot in green on a neon purple background.
If you had your way with Android 14 and you're ready to move on to the next one, Google has your back and Android 15 is coming down the way.

Today we're releasing Android 15 and making the source code available at the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). Android 15 will be available on supported Pixel devices in the coming weeks, as well as on select devices from Samsung, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, and Xiaomi in the coming months.

– Google's Android Developers Blog, September 2024

So, owners of supported Pixel devices will receive the public Android 15 update over the air once it becomes available. For those who prefer not to wait, the latest quarterly platform release (QPR) beta can be accessed by joining the Android 15 QPR beta program at any time.

For users already enrolled in the QPR beta program on a compatible Pixel device, the first Android 15 QPR beta update has likely been offered. If opting out of the beta program without wiping the device is preferred, it’s advised to avoid installing the beta. Instead, users should wait for the official release version update to become available on their Pixel device. After applying the stable release update, they can opt out without a data wipe, provided they do not install the subsequent beta update.

To mark the occasion, Google's Android team has unveiled the Android 15 statue at Mountain View, featuring the green mascot on a bench, with a red T-shirt on and holding a huge ice cream.


As Google puts it, open source empowers anyone to contribute to and build upon Android, leading to a more diverse and innovative range of devices. Developers can harness their app development skills in Android Studio with Jetpack Compose to create applications that excel across the entire Android ecosystem. Additionally, the source code is available for those who wish to gain a deeper understanding of Android’s inner workings.

Android 15 furthers the mission of creating a private and secure platform that enhances productivity while offering new capabilities for developing beautiful apps, superior media and camera experiences, and an intuitive user interface, especially on tablets and foldable devices – we'll have to wait a bit more and test these claims made by Google.

Are you ready for Android 15?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon is selling all Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models with gift cards as deal sweeteners
Amazon is selling all Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models with gift cards as deal sweeteners

Latest News

The budget Moto G Power 5G (2023) sells like hot cakes at its new best price on Amazon
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2023) sells like hot cakes at its new best price on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE looks and wireless charging specs get certified
Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE looks and wireless charging specs get certified
Design platform Canva reported huge price hike sparks online backlash
Design platform Canva reported huge price hike sparks online backlash
The World Health Organization can't find link between mobile phone use and brain cancer
The World Health Organization can't find link between mobile phone use and brain cancer
Elon Musk launches beta version of X TV, a live-streaming app for smart TVs
Elon Musk launches beta version of X TV, a live-streaming app for smart TVs
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless