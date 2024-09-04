Google: "Today we're releasing Android 15"
If you had your way with Android 14 and you're ready to move on to the next one, Google has your back and Android 15 is coming down the way.
So, owners of supported Pixel devices will receive the public Android 15 update over the air once it becomes available. For those who prefer not to wait, the latest quarterly platform release (QPR) beta can be accessed by joining the Android 15 QPR beta program at any time.
Android 15 furthers the mission of creating a private and secure platform that enhances productivity while offering new capabilities for developing beautiful apps, superior media and camera experiences, and an intuitive user interface, especially on tablets and foldable devices – we'll have to wait a bit more and test these claims made by Google.
Today we're releasing Android 15 and making the source code available at the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). Android 15 will be available on supported Pixel devices in the coming weeks, as well as on select devices from Samsung, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, and Xiaomi in the coming months.
– Google's Android Developers Blog, September 2024
For users already enrolled in the QPR beta program on a compatible Pixel device, the first Android 15 QPR beta update has likely been offered. If opting out of the beta program without wiping the device is preferred, it’s advised to avoid installing the beta. Instead, users should wait for the official release version update to become available on their Pixel device. After applying the stable release update, they can opt out without a data wipe, provided they do not install the subsequent beta update.
To mark the occasion, Google's Android team has unveiled the Android 15 statue at Mountain View, featuring the green mascot on a bench, with a red T-shirt on and holding a huge ice cream.
Happy Android 15 day! pic.twitter.com/rNBTIyhMjz— Dave Burke (@davey_burke) September 3, 2024
As Google puts it, open source empowers anyone to contribute to and build upon Android, leading to a more diverse and innovative range of devices. Developers can harness their app development skills in Android Studio with Jetpack Compose to create applications that excel across the entire Android ecosystem. Additionally, the source code is available for those who wish to gain a deeper understanding of Android’s inner workings.
