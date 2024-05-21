Android 15 Beta 2 slightly tweaks and simplifies the widget-adding experience

New "Add" button when tapping on a widget in Android 15 Beta 2





While this may seem like a small change, it has a noticeable impact on user-friendliness. It caters to both experienced and new Android users alike, making the process of personalizing their home screen even more accessible.The improvements in Beta 2 don't stop there.is also making strides in how widgets are presented and interacted with. App developers can now take advantage of enhanced capabilities to generate dynamic widget previews within the widget picker. These previews can now display personalized information specific to the user, providing a more accurate representation of how the widget will appear on their home screen.The widget picker itself has also been updated. Users will now find a more organized layout with categories at the top, including "Essentials," "Suggested for you," and "News & magazines." This makes it easier for users to discover and select widgets that align with their interests and needs. I'm curious to see how the widget-adding experience will continue to evolve asmoves through the beta stages and finally reaches the stable release later this year.