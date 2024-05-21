Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!

Android 15 Beta 2 slightly tweaks and simplifies the widget-adding experience

By
0comments
Android 15 Beta 2 slightly tweaks and simplifies the widget-adding experience
Google has continued its focus on refining the user experience with widgets in the second beta release of Android 15. This update brings a range of enhancements designed to make interacting with widgets even more seamless and intuitive. As noted by 9to5Google, one of the standout features is a simple yet significant change to how users add widgets to their home screen.

In previous versions of Android, adding a widget typically involved tapping and dragging it onto the desired spot. While functional, this method could sometimes be cumbersome, especially for users less familiar with the process. Android 15 Beta 2 streamlines this action by introducing a convenient "Add" button. Now, when a user taps on a widget, they are presented with this button, and a simple tap instantly adds the widget to the next available space on the home screen.

New "Add" button when tapping on a widget in Android 15 Beta 2

While this may seem like a small change, it has a noticeable impact on user-friendliness. It caters to both experienced and new Android users alike, making the process of personalizing their home screen even more accessible.

The improvements in Beta 2 don't stop there. Android 15 is also making strides in how widgets are presented and interacted with. App developers can now take advantage of enhanced capabilities to generate dynamic widget previews within the widget picker. These previews can now display personalized information specific to the user, providing a more accurate representation of how the widget will appear on their home screen.

The widget picker itself has also been updated. Users will now find a more organized layout with categories at the top, including "Essentials," "Suggested for you," and "News & magazines." This makes it easier for users to discover and select widgets that align with their interests and needs. I'm curious to see how the widget-adding experience will continue to evolve as Android 15 moves through the beta stages and finally reaches the stable release later this year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless