Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Google removes an often used tab from its Android phone app but don't worry

Google removes the Favorites tab from the Phone by Google app, but don't worry!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Apps Google
The Android logo appears on an Android device.
When you need to make a phone call to someone you often call on your Android phone, you can tap on the Favorites tab on the Phone by Google app. That shows you the name and avatar of several people whom you often call. Tap the avatar of the person you want to call, and the call is made. The tab is found on the bottom of the screen next to the Recents, Contacts, and Voicemail tabs. But you might not find the Favorites tab on the Phone by Google app the next time you look for it.

Google has started rolling out a redesigned look for the Phone by Google app that those subscribed to the app's beta program are seeing. Replacing the Favorites tab is the word Favorites near the top of the display, with a little arrow pointing up or down. If the arrow is down, tap on it, and five Favorites appear along with one button that you can use to add a favorite to the list.

Google changes where you&#039;ll find your Favorites on the phone by Google app. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Google removes an often used tab from its Android phone app but don&#039;t worry
Google changes where you'll find your Favorites on the phone by Google app. | Image credit-PhoneArena

With the change, the Favorites tab at the bottom of the screen is no more, which means that there is more room for the Recents, Contacts, and Voicemail tabs. It also gives the Floating Action Button (FAB) for the dial pad more room to be spotted by the user on the screen. The new look for your Favorites in the Phone by Google app appears on my Pixel 6 Pro running the latest Android 16 QPR1 Beta. More importantly, the version of the Phone by Google app I'm running is 182.0.779772896-publicbeta.

Do you like the changes Google is making to the Android UI?

Vote View Result

The latest update for the Phone by Google beta was released yesterday. However, if you don't have the new feature even if you're running the correct version of the app, this could be a server-side update, and you're just waiting for Google to flip the switch. If you have a Pixel, you can check which version of the Phone by Google app is on your phone by going to Settings > Apps > See all xxx apps. Scroll down to the Phone app, tap the listing, and scroll down on the Phone's App info page to the very bottom of the display. That is where the version of the app is listed.

Google continues to work on the Android UI, trying to take the clutter out while making the operating system more intuitive.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort

Latest News

I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless