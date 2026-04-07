Huawei Mate 80 Pro review: Niche flagship





I've always been a huge fan of the Mate series, ever since the Mate 20 Pro launched back in 2018 with a ton of innovations on board. Now, the Mate 80 Pro brings some upgrades to the table, compared to the last generation, mainly in the design department. The phone also features the last iteration of Huawei's in-house chip, the Kirin 9030.



The camera system has remained unchanged, featuring a variable aperture on the main lens, a periscope telephoto camera, and a respectable 40MP ultrawide snapper. There's one key feature of the Huawei Mate 80 Pro, and it has nothing to do with its specs. Unlike the predecessor, this model is globally available with a gradual rollout region by region. Sadly, this global rollout is focused mainly on countries in Asia and the Middle East, so Europe and North America won't have the chance to get the Mate 80 Pro.I've always been a huge fan of the Mate series, ever since the Mate 20 Pro launched back in 2018 with a ton of innovations on board. Now, the Mate 80 Pro brings some upgrades to the table, compared to the last generation, mainly in the design department. The phone also features the last iteration of Huawei's in-house chip, the Kirin 9030.The camera system has remained unchanged, featuring a variable aperture on the main lens, a periscope telephoto camera, and a respectable 40MP ultrawide snapper.





Huawei Mate 80 Pro What we like Stylish design

Gorgeous display

Good camera system, great battery life What we don't like Limited availability

Chipset lacks raw power

Software support situation is a bit vague 7.1 PhoneArena Rating 7.5 Price Class Average Battery Life 10 8.1 Photo Quality 6.9 7.2 Video Quality 6 6.4 Charging 7.4 7 Performance Heavy 5.3 7.7 Performance Light 3 7.8 Display Quality 8 7.9 Design 8 7.6 Wireless Charging 9.9 7.9 Biometrics 8 8 Audio 8 7.1 Software 4 6.5 Why the score? This device scores 5.3 % worse than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the nubia Z80 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE How do we rate? Huawei Mate 80 Pro Full Specs





A quick look at our composite review score shows two weak spots in the Mate 80 Pro's armor. The first is the chipset — definitely not on par with modern flagships, at least in synthetic benchmarks. And then we have the software updates situation. On the other hand, the camera, battery and charging, and display performance are all very strong.





Table of Contents:





Huawei Mate 80 Pro Specs

Chipset lagging behind





Let's start with an overview of the Huawei Mate 80 Pro specs:





Huawei Mate 80 Pro Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Huawei Mate 80 Pro Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Design Dimensions 161.9 x 76 x 8 (~13.3 mm with camera bump) 163.4 x 78.0 x 8.75 mm (~9.9 mm with camera bump) Weight 219.0 g 233.0 g Display Size 6.8-inch 6.9-inch Type OLED , 120Hz OLED , Variable 1-120Hz Hardware System chip Kirin 9030 Pro (6 nm) Apple A19 Pro (3 nm) Memory 16GB/512GB 12GB/256GB

12GB/512GB

12GB/1TB

12GB/2TB Battery Type 5750 mAh 5088 mAh Charge speed Wired: 100.0W

Wireless: 80.0W Wired: 40.0W

Wireless: 25.0W Camera Main camera 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.4/F4.0

Focal length: 24 mm 48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.28"

Pixel size: 1.22 μm Second camera 40 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm 48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Third camera 48 MP (Telephoto)

Optical zoom: 4.0x

Aperture size: F2.1

Focal Length: 93 mm 48 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 4.0x

Aperture size: F2.8

Focal Length: 100 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Front 13 MP 18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR) See the full Huawei Mate 80 Pro vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







Huawei Mate 80 Pro Design and Display Modern flat







The Huawei Mate 80 Pro has stepped into the modern smartphone design reality, which is mostly flat. The phone now features flat sides, a flat screen, and a flat back as well. It feels premium in the hand and is also reasonably compact.



The phone has an aluminum frame, but it feels like stainless steel to the touch, probably due to the glossy finish. The back is glass-fiber-reinforced plastic, but it doesn't feel cheap or low-quality. The display is protected by Huawei's proprietary Kunlun Glass 2, and there are two cameras on the front with a ToF sensor between them, giving the Huawei Mate 80 Pro quite a distinct look.



The camera bump is substantial and circular in shape, housing the usual suspects — a wide-angle main camera, an ultrawide, and a periscope telephoto. There's a two-tone LED flash and some sensors as well, all positioned in a black ring around the XMAGE logo in the center.







The retail box is quite robust by modern smartphone standards. Inside you'll find the phone, a transparent silicon case, a 100W charging brick (nice!), and a USB-C cable. The phone also comes with a preinstalled screen protector, so you don't need to buy anything extra, and you can start using the Mate 80 Pro right away.







Smartphone display technology has come a long way, and today's flagships all sport amazing screens. The Mate 80 Pro is no exception. The 6.75-inch AMOLED panel on this phone looks stunning. It sports a 1280 x 2832 pixels resolution, resulting in around 460 PPI pixel density, and it's an LTPO panel as well, with a dynamic refresh rate up to 120 Hz. The retail box is quite robust by modern smartphone standards. Inside you'll find the phone, a transparent silicon case, a 100W charging brick (nice!), and a USB-C cable. The phone also comes with a preinstalled screen protector, so you don't need to buy anything extra, and you can start using the Mate 80 Pro right away.Smartphone display technology has come a long way, and today's flagships all sport amazing screens. The Mate 80 Pro is no exception. The 6.75-inch AMOLED panel on this phone looks stunning. It sports a 1280 x 2832 pixels resolution, resulting in around 460 PPI pixel density, and it's an LTPO panel as well, with a dynamic refresh rate up to 120 Hz.





Colors are vivid, the image is crisp and the phone stays bright under direct sunlight. Let's see how it performs in our display test.







Display Measurements:







Looking at the metrics above, the Mate 80 Pro is on par with popular flagships, displaying (pun intended) very similar scores in most tests. The minimum brightness is a bit on a higher side at 1.9 nits, but overall, it's an excellent OLED panel.



In terms of biometrics, Huawei is the only brand that offers something similar to Apple's Face ID. The ToF 3D sensor scans your face in depth and grants a pretty strong level of security. Strangely enough, there's a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner, and even though it's fast and reliable, I was surprised with the omission of an under-display ultrasonic one, which is the flagship standard nowadays.





Huawei Mate 80 Pro Camera Up there with the big guys







Huawei Mate 80 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 140 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 147 Main (wide) BEST 87 76 Zoom BEST 30 25 Ultra-wide BEST 26 21 Selfie BEST 30 25 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 134 Main (wide) BEST 83 71 Zoom BEST 27 20 Ultra-wide BEST 24 18 Selfie BEST 28 25





The camera system on the Huawei Mate 80 Pro is the same as last year, but that's not a bad thing. There's a big 50MP main camera sensor of undisclosed brand and size (I suspect it's the same 1-inch sensor as the one inside the Pura 80 Ultra) with a variable F/1.4-4.0 aperture.





The 50MP periscope telephoto is present as well, sporting 4x optical zoom and a focal length equivalent of 93 mm. Finally, there's a 40 MP, 13 mm ultrawide snapper with an aperture of F/2.2. Time for samples!















The ultrawide samples are pretty decent as well, comparable to the ones from the main camera. Thanks to the big pixel count, the details are there, and the exposure and dynamic range are also pretty good for an ultrawide.



When it comes to the zoom shots, at native 4x magnification, the samples look good, sharp, and without loss of detail. At 10x, algorithms start to kick in, and you get a mixed bag — some photos are pretty decent, while others display a lot of smoothening and processing.



Selfies are pretty good as well, you have the option to take a wider shot and make room for your buddies in the frame. There's a slight difference in skin color and overall tonality between the wide and ultrawide selfies, though. Photos taken with the main camera look great, even taken on a gloomy day. There's a lot of detail, the colors are pretty accurate, and the processing is natural - no oversharpening or other strange artifacts.The ultrawide samples are pretty decent as well, comparable to the ones from the main camera. Thanks to the big pixel count, the details are there, and the exposure and dynamic range are also pretty good for an ultrawide.When it comes to the zoom shots, at native 4x magnification, the samples look good, sharp, and without loss of detail. At 10x, algorithms start to kick in, and you get a mixed bag — some photos are pretty decent, while others display a lot of smoothening and processing.Selfies are pretty good as well, you have the option to take a wider shot and make room for your buddies in the frame. There's a slight difference in skin color and overall tonality between the wide and ultrawide selfies, though.



Video Quality







The video recording caps at 4K, but on the other hand, the results at that resolution are very good. There are no artifacts, tearing, pixels freezing or jumping in the frame, and the colors are quite good once again, accurate and not overly saturated. You can switch between cameras while recording, zoom in and out, and the image stabilization is quite good as well.

The video recording caps at 4K, but on the other hand, the results at that resolution are very good. There are no artifacts, tearing, pixels freezing or jumping in the frame, and the colors are quite good once again, accurate and not overly saturated. You can switch between cameras while recording, zoom in and out, and the image stabilization is quite good as well.





Huawei Mate 80 Pro Performance & Benchmarks A blast from the past







The Mate 80 Pro comes equipped with a Kirin 9030 chipset. It's built on a 6nm node, and lags behind the top silicon on the market, at least when it comes to benchmarks. It's a consequence of the US sanctions and quite unfortunate for fans of the brand.





However, synthetic tests don't always paint the full picture and reflect real-life performance. The Mate 80 Pro works smoothly and flawlessly in day-to-day use, there's no lag, stutter or anything short of flagship performance.



CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Huawei Mate 80 Pro 1279 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 3775 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3753 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1971 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Huawei Mate 80 Pro 5165 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 9749 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 11259 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5115 View all





As you can see, the raw performance is somewhere around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra . Which is not that bad place to be, if I'm being honest. There are S23 Ultra users reading this and I'm pretty sure they don't think their phones are slow.



GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Huawei Mate 80 Pro 3181 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 5987 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 7801 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 3828 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Huawei Mate 80 Pro 891 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 3841 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3741 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1951 View all





Nevertheless, the scores are not on par with modern flagship standards, and if you want to brag in front of your friends with Geekbench or 3D Mark scores, the Mate 80 Pro is not the right phone for the task. It's also worth noting that the sustained performance in heavy 3D tasks drops significantly and the phone heats up.





In terms of RAM and storage, the Mate 80 Pro is available in several different configurations: from 256GB and 12GB RAM, all the way up to 1TB and 16GB RAM.





Huawei Mate 80 Pro Software









The global version of the Mate 80 Pro comes running EMUI 15 out of the box. It's an Android based OS with a pretty skin on top. In contrast, Chinese versions of Huawei phones run Harmony OS.



The interface is quite polished and familiar. Of course, you won't find Google Mobile Services on board, but you can always use the web versions of the apps, or find alternative ways to get the apps running. The global version of the Mate 80 Pro comes running EMUI 15 out of the box. It's an Android based OS with a pretty skin on top. In contrast, Chinese versions of Huawei phones run Harmony OS.The interface is quite polished and familiar. Of course, you won't find Google Mobile Services on board, but you can always use the web versions of the apps, or find alternative ways to get the apps running.



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In terms of AI, there are advances on that particular front. The Mate 80 Pro has a working AI agent called Celia, and it can also extract object from pictures (Google Search-like), translate text, and give you information about objects using the camera (AI Lens).





You can also hold a conversation with Celia and it works fine most of the time. It's all pretty basic but I reckon the AI integration in Harmony OS and in China is at a completely different level.





In terms of software updates, the situation is a bit vague. On its site Huawei states that the Mate 80 Pro comes with lifetime software support, but that doesn't mean much, as new EMUI versions don't come every year.





The small text reads: Covers all software-related issues such as app downloads, software bugs, and updates. So, if Huawei decides to rollout a new version of EMUI, I guess the Mate 80 Pro is getting it.





Huawei Mate 80 Pro Battery Hi-silicon performer



Huawei Mate 80 Pro

( 5750 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 10h 23m Ranks #3 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 28m Browsing 23h 46m Average is 17h 58m Video 17h 37m Average is 10h 33m Gaming 8h 21m Average is 9h 58m Charging speed 100W Charger 67% 30 min 1h 1m Full charge Ranks #64 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 80W Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



Even though Huawei doesn't specify the type of the battery inside the Mate 80 Pro, I'm pretty sure it has some silicon in the anode. The capacity is 5,750 mAh, pretty good given the slim and compact body of the phone.



In terms of real-life performance, you can get two days out of the Mate 80 Pro easily, the longevity is great.

Even though Huawei doesn't specify the type of the battery inside the Mate 80 Pro, I'm pretty sure it has some silicon in the anode. The capacity is 5,750 mAh, pretty good given the slim and compact body of the phone.In terms of real-life performance, you can get two days out of the Mate 80 Pro easily, the longevity is great.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Huawei Mate 80 Pro 5750 mAh 10h 23min 23h 46min 17h 37min 8h 21min Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 5088 mAh 7h 46min 20h 9min 9h 37min 11h 34min Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5000 mAh 7h 35min 20h 10min 9h 54min 9h 17min Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5000 mAh 7h 17min 18h 57min 8h 54min 10h 59min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Huawei Mate 80 Pro 5750 mAh 1h 1min Untested 67% Untested Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 5088 mAh 1h 16min 2h 8min 64% 31% Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5000 mAh 0h 49min Untested 78% Untested Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5000 mAh 1h 6min 1h 56min 68% 26% Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





Our battery benchmark confirms my observations - the Mate 80 Pro ranks 3rd among phones tested in the past 2 years, even though the top two rival phones have massive 7,300 and 7,500 mAh batteries respectively.





Which goes to show that the phone is pretty efficient, especially when it comes to browsing, with a score of almost 24 hours. YouTube streaming is also very solid at 17 hours, but the gaming score is a bit low, understandable given the Kirin 9030 inside.









Huawei managed to find physical space for wireless charging coils inside the Mate 80 Pro, despite the big battery. The phone charges with the included 100W wired charger in about an hour, but you will need a proprietary 80W wireless charging system to take full advantage of the wireless charging speeds.





Huawei Mate 80 Pro Audio Quality and Haptics



The Mate 80 Pro uses a stereo system with a bottom-firing loudspeaker and the earpiece as a second speaker. The sound quality is surprisingly good, the sound is rich and detailed, there's plenty of bass and there's no distortion even at max volume. Speaking of volume, the phone can also get pretty loud and overall, the sound system is pretty impressive.





The haptics are also good - strong and precise. It's worth noting that I couldn't find a way to tweak the strength or timing, so you're stuck with just one setting. No 3.5 mm audio jack, but that's now the new smartphone reality.





Should you buy it?







The more appropriate question is, "Could you buy it?" The phone is a decent full-fledged flagship with a great screen, good camera system, stellar battery life and last but not least - attractive design. Granted, the Kirin 9030 is far from the industry leaders when it comes to synthetic benchmarks, but the phone performs flawlessly in normal day-to-day activities.





The phone starts at around $1000 (depending on the country and the conversion rate) but getting it in Europe or North America can be a tall order. Despite the great flagship package, the Mate 80 Pro remains a peculiarity in most regions of the world.



