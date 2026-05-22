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Forget the algorithms: Spotify wants you to make your own podcasts

Podcasts are still in fashion, and Spotify knows it. And now there's a cool new feature that lets you create your own, personal podcast.

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Mariyan Slavov
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Spotify constantly adds new features, and this one could actually be quite good | Image by PhoneArena
Podcasts are still in fashion, and Spotify knows it. The popular streaming app has been spoiling its users with cool new features, bringing the "Verified by Spotify" badge to podcasts, refining "Prompted Playlists," among many others.

Now the platform is announcing another new feature tailored to podcast lovers, called Personal Podcasts, Android Authority reports.

What are Personal Podcasts?


The name may seem simple, but the idea behind Personal Podcasts extends beyond the simple creation of a podcast playlist.

The feature works similarly to the aforementioned Prompted Playlists. You can tap on the Personal Podcasts option, and with a simple prompt and the power of AI, the platform will generate a podcast for you.

The result is private and automatically added to your library. There's an option to upload PDFs and select a specific voice to narrate your podcasts, as well as select the update frequency.

It's a powerful tool that offers highly customizable briefs on topics you're interested in, but there's a catch.

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Personal podcasts use credits


Getting a short audio episode on selected topics sounds fun and might potentially be very useful, but it will use credits.

Spotfy didn't say how many credits one generation takes or whether or not paying users will have access to the feature for free. What the company said is that a set number of credits will be included every month, and after running out, additional credits will be available for purchase.

What do you use Spotify for?
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When will we get this new feature and in which regions?


Personal Podcasts will start rolling out to Premium users in the US from next month. There's no information on when the feature will be available to a broader audience outside the US.

Not all Spotify updates have been a hit recently. No one liked the new disco ball Spotify icon, and it's going away for good. The latest update also broke song info on CarPlay for some users, and we're still waiting for a fix.

AI used the right way


This new feature for me personally falls into the "AI used the right way" category. Leveraging the power of the AI to get your specific needs and offer a narrated mish-mash of the topics that interest you is just great.

No creating art and other content for you, no offsetting tasks that otherwise would've helped your brain stay fit and sharp, just convenience. I can't wait to try it out when it reaches my place.
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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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