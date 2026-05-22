E-ink tablets are poised to get a new member in the family. Should Kindle Scribe be worried?

What do you think about e-ink tablets? What? You mean Kindle, right? Great for reading, not so much for anything else... They are the future! Vote 3 Votes

The BOOX Note X6 e-ink tablet





The competition





Should you be excited about it?

Back to the new tablet in question. The big 10.3-inch display uses Carta 1300 tech, which offers 25% faster refresh rates compared to the previous generation and 30% less input lag. The screen is monochrome with a 300 ppi pixel density and is front-lit.According to the Weibo post, the tablet will most likely feature specs similar to the last gen model, the Note X5, namely a Qualcomm processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage.There's no information about the battery, charging, or the exact Android version yet.Along with the aforementioned Kindle devices (such as the Kindle Scribe, which is the most advanced Amazon tablet), other brands are also pushing hard to get market share in the e-ink tablet realm.The reMarkable lineup comes to mind, but just like the Scribe, these models focus on handwriting and taking notes, while the BOOX devices rely on a familiar Android experience and are much more flexible.The BOOX Note X6 is expected to launch on May 27 in China, but whether or not it will hit the global market is unclear. The company sells a slew of models globally, including the 10.3-inch BOOX Go, so there might be overlap and potential for cannibalizing sales if the Note X6 goes global.E-ink devices are interesting and getting traction as we type this, but there's a lot of development ahead before they become real competitors in the wider conventional tablet market. For now, they are perfect for consuming static content and simple web browsing, mail work, drawing, etc.