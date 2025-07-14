Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S25 Plus: Where's the cutoff line?
The upcoming Galaxy S25 FE is just too similar to the S25 Plus, what are the differences?
Intro
The Galaxy S25 FE is the upcoming affordable flagship from the Fan Edition series Samsung started back in 2020 with the S20 FE. Now, five years later, the next trimmed-down flagship is expected to come with a bigger battery, faster charging, and a new chipset.
In the opposite corner of the metaphorical ring, we have the Galaxy S25 Plus, the middle child in Samsung's S-series flagship lineup. These two have a lot in common; they come in similar sizes and weights, the screen size is the same on both, and the camera system is also expected to be almost identical.
So, how do these two stack up against each other? Time to find out! This is our preliminary Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S25 Plus comparison. It's based on leaks and rumors at this point, so take it with a pinch of salt, but thanks to our experience and industry insight, we know almost everything about the S25 FE.
Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S25 Plus differences:
*rumored
|Galaxy S25 FE*
|Galaxy S25 Plus
|Slightly larger dimensions at 161 x 76 mm, also 1 mm thicker
|A tad more compact phone, also a tad thinner
|Weighs 190 grams
|Identical weight
|Main camera is 50MP
|The same pixel-count main camera
|The same 12MP camera as the one used on the S25 and S25 Plus
|12MP ultrawide camera
|8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom
|Telephoto camera lens with 10MP sensor and 3x optical zoom
|Exynos 2400 chipset
|Faster Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
|4,900 mAh battery, potentially better battery life due to chipset
|The same size battery
|Rumored to sport the same 45W wired charging as the S25+
|45W wired charging
Wireless charging support
|Same screen size, 6.7-inch AMOLED
|The same size and resolution, different LTPO tech (1-120Hz)
|Seven years of software updates, Android 16 out of the box
|Seven years of software updates
|Potentially cheaper
|Starts at $999
|Gray, Graphite, Mint
|More color options
Table of Contents:
Design and Size
Devil is in the details
If we say that the Galaxy S25 FE and the Galaxy S25 Plus look similar, it would be an understatement. The latest leaked renders of the upcoming Fan Edition show a phone that's nearly identical to the S25 Plus when it comes to design.
The overall shape and form are the same, the position of the camera cutouts is also the same, and the LED flash is in the same place on both models. If you try and look really hard, you might notice a slight difference in the design of the camera rings, but you really have to look closely.
The situation is similar on the front, but there's a slightly thicker chin on the Galaxy S25 FE compared to the Plus model. All buttons and ports also seem to be in similar places between these two.
*rumored
|Galaxy S25 FE*
|Galaxy S25 Plus
|Thickness
7.4 mm
|Thickness
7.3 mm
|Dimensions
161.4 x 76.6
|Dimensions
158.4 x 75.8
|Weight
190
|Weight
190 grams
In terms of size and weight, both phones share a similar footprint; the Galaxy S25 Plus measures 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm, while the Galaxy S25 FE comes in at 161.4 x 76.6 x 7.4 mm. That's according to the same CAD render lead we've mentioned above.
When it comes to weight, we expect the Galaxy S25 Plus to mimic the weight of the Plus at 190 grams. Both phones should feel the same in the hand despite the few millimetres difference in size, but we have to hold them side by side to pass judgement on that.
As far as materials go, we don't have information on the Galaxy S25 FE, but we expect similar Gorilla Glass and aluminum frames as the ones used on the predecessor, namely Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. The Galaxy S25 Plus comes equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
*rumored
|Galaxy S25 FE colors*
|Galaxy S25 Plus colors
|Blue
|Blue Black (Samsung exclusive)
|Graphite
|Silver Shadow
|Gray
|Navy
|Yellow
|Icy Blue
|Mint
|Mint
|-
|Pink Gold (Samsung exclusive)
|-
|Coral Red (Samsung exclusive)
The Galaxy S25 Plus is available in Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink Gold, Coral Red, and Blue Black. The Galaxy S25 FE, on the other hand, will most likely come in the same colors as its predecessor but at the moment, the renders show only the Graphite version.
Display Differences
Is it the same panel?
The display of the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, resulting in around 385 PPI pixel density. According to the latest rumors the display will have a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2600 nits.
In contrast, the Galaxy S25 Plus' display is the same size, but the resolution is better at 1440 x 3120 pixels (513 PPI), and the phone also comes with 1-120 Hz LTPO tech and the same 2600 nits advertised peak brightness.
*rumored
|Galaxy S25 FE*
|Galaxy S25 Plus
|Size
6.7"
|Size
6.7"
|Brightness
2600 nits (peak)
|Brightness
2600 nits (peak)
In our display test, the Galaxy S25 Plus was able to output almost 2400 nits at 20% APL, and that's an impressive result. We can't wait to test the S25 FE to see if Samsung packed the same panel in the affordable cousin of the S25 Plus. Stay tuned for test soon.
Performance and Software
Exynos vs Snapdragon
Samsung just doesn't give up on its Exynos silicon, does it? The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature the Exynos 2400, a new silicon with an interesting architecture—it features 10 cores. There's one 3.2 GHz ARM Cortex-X4 core, 2 x 2.9 GHz ARM Cortex-A720 cores, 3 x 2.6 GHz ARM Cortex-A720 cores, and finally 4 x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A520 ones.
Early performance benchmarks place this chip somewhere between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 8 Gen 3. Geekbench 6 scores are around 2000 points in single-core tests and 6500 points in multi-core.
The Galaxy S25 Plus, in comparison, managed 3132 and 9935 in the same test, so it looks like a big advantage, but we have to test the S25 FE in our lab for some hard numbers and an objective result.
*rumored
|Galaxy S25 FE*
|Galaxy S25 Plus
|Chip
Samsung Exynos 2400
|Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
|Process
4nm
|Process
3nm
|RAM
12GB
|RAM
12GB
In terms of RAM, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to comes with 12GB on board in all storage configurations. This puts it in the same ballpark as the Galaxy S25 Plus. Speaking of storage, both phones start at 256GB and offer an additional 512GB variant.
Now, in terms of software, there's no difference between these two. The same software version, seven years of support, and AI magic are expected to be found on both phones.
Camera
Similar but different?
The camera specs of the Galaxy S25 FE are not that interesting; the latest rumors suggest that the phone will use the same camera system as its predecessor. We expect the same 50MP main camera that is very similar to the main sensor of the Galaxy S25 Plus. The ultrawide is also similar, but the field of view is slightly different on the S25 FE.
Finally, the biggest difference seems to lie in the telephoto camera. The S25 Plus comes with a 10MP telephoto sensor, while the S25 FE is expected to mimic the 8MP of its predecessor. Both phones offer the same 3x optical zoom.
*rumored
|Galaxy S25 FE*
|Galaxy S25 Plus
|Main
50 MP
f/1.8
24mm (wide)
1/1.57"
|Main
50 MP
f/1.8
24 mm (wide)
1/1.56"
|Ultrawide
12 MP
f/2.2
13mm
123 FOV
|Ultrawide
12 MP
f/2.2
13 mm (ultrawide)
120 FOV
|Telephoto
8MP
f/2.4
75mm
3x optical zoom
|Telephoto
10 MP
f/2.4
67mm
3x optical zoom
Now, of course, as similar as these two camera systems might be, the processing algorithms might be different. We need to snap some photos with the S25 FE and put them side-by-side with samples taken with the S25 Plus to offer you a final verdict.
That being said, the Galaxy S25 Plus managed a very decent score of 147 points in our composite camera rating, while the previous generation FE managed even better, scoring 150 points in the same test. So, we're optimistic about the Galaxy S25 FE.
Battery Life and Charging
Deuce
The Galaxy S25 Plus has a 4,900 mAh battery inside, which is pretty decent, albeit not on par with Chinese silicon-carbon cells of 6,000+ mAh capacities. Still, the S25 Plus managed 7h 36m in our battery test, ranking #34 for phones tested in the past 2 years.
Stay tuned for our battery benchmarks, which will show how these 200 mAh have or have not improved the battery life of the FE.
The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to bring an upgrade to the battery capacity of its predecessor, and one that's exactly 200 mAh worth. This will bring the total battery capacity to 4,900 mAh, exactly the same as the one on the Plus model.
*rumored
|Galaxy S25 FE*
|Galaxy S25 Plus
|Battery capacity
4900 mAh
|Battery capacity
4900 mAh
Charging speeds
45W wired
15W wireless charging
USB-C
Charging speeds
45W wired
15W wireless charging
USB-C
Another rumored change for the S25 FE concerns the fast charging. According to the latest leaks, the phone will bump up the speed to 45W, again matching the charging speed of the Galaxy S25 Plus.
Specs Comparison
Here's a quick specs comparison for all the number nerds out there. You can also check out of full Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S25 Plus specs comparison on PhoneArena.
|Galaxy S25 FE*
|Galaxy S25 Plus
|Size, weight
161.4 x 76.6 x 7.4 mm
190 grams
|Size, weight
158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm
190 grams
|Screen
6.7" AMOLED
120Hz
1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~385 ppi density)
|Screen
6.7" AMOLED
120Hz
1440 x 3120 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~513 ppi density)
|Processor
Samsung Exynos 2400
4nm
|Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite
3nm
|Versions:
12/256GB
12/512GB
LPDDR5
|Versions:
12/256GB
12/512GB
LPDDR5
|Cameras:
50MP main
12MP ultrawide
8MP 3X zoom
12MP front
|Cameras:
50MP main
12MP ultra
10MP 3X zoom
12MP front
|Battery:
4900 mAh
|Battery:
4900 mAh
|Charging:
USB-C
45W wired
15W wireless
|Charging:
USB-C
45W wired
15W wireless
*rumored
Summary
This shapes up to be a very interesting battle. With all the upgrades Samsung is expected to bring on the new Galaxy S25 FE, it seems that the model could cannibalise its much more expensive sibling, the Galaxy S25 Plus.
There are differences, however, although we're not sure if they will be enough to justify the extra money for the S25 Plus. The phone has a better resolution screen, a faster processor, and a slightly different camera system (we can't tell if it's better or worse yet).
Whether or not people will choose to pay $300 more for a faster processor and a slightly better screen, we don't know. Chances are the Galaxy S25 FE will further undermine the already not impressive sales of the Galaxy S25 Plus.
Stay tuned for tests, benchmarks, and a final verdict once we finish the review of the Galaxy S25 FE.
