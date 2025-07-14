Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S25 Plus: Where's the cutoff line?

The upcoming Galaxy S25 FE is just too similar to the S25 Plus, what are the differences?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S25 Plus: Where's the cutoff line?

Intro


The Galaxy S25 FE is the upcoming affordable flagship from the Fan Edition series Samsung started back in 2020 with the S20 FE. Now, five years later, the next trimmed-down flagship is expected to come with a bigger battery, faster charging, and a new chipset.

In the opposite corner of the metaphorical ring, we have the Galaxy S25 Plus, the middle child in Samsung's S-series flagship lineup. These two have a lot in common; they come in similar sizes and weights, the screen size is the same on both, and the camera system is also expected to be almost identical.

So, how do these two stack up against each other? Time to find out! This is our preliminary Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S25 Plus comparison. It's based on leaks and rumors at this point, so take it with a pinch of salt, but thanks to our experience and industry insight, we know almost everything about the S25 FE.

Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S25 Plus differences:

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S25 Plus
Slightly larger dimensions at 161 x 76 mm, also 1 mm thickerA tad more compact phone, also a tad thinner
Weighs 190 gramsIdentical weight 
Main camera is 50MPThe same pixel-count main camera
The same 12MP camera as the one used on the S25 and S25 Plus12MP ultrawide camera
8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoomTelephoto camera lens with 10MP sensor and 3x optical zoom
Exynos 2400 chipsetFaster Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
4,900 mAh battery, potentially better battery life due to chipsetThe same size battery
Rumored to sport the same 45W wired charging as the S25+45W wired charging
Wireless charging support
Same screen size, 6.7-inch AMOLEDThe same size and resolution, different LTPO tech (1-120Hz)
Seven years of software updates, Android 16 out of the boxSeven years of software updates
Potentially cheaperStarts at $999
Gray, Graphite, MintMore color options
*rumored


Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Devil is in the details

If we say that the Galaxy S25 FE and the Galaxy S25 Plus look similar, it would be an understatement. The latest leaked renders of the upcoming Fan Edition show a phone that's nearly identical to the S25 Plus when it comes to design.

The overall shape and form are the same, the position of the camera cutouts is also the same, and the LED flash is in the same place on both models. If you try and look really hard, you might notice a slight difference in the design of the camera rings, but you really have to look closely. 

The situation is similar on the front, but there's a slightly thicker chin on the Galaxy S25 FE compared to the Plus model. All buttons and ports also seem to be in similar places between these two.

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S25 Plus
Thickness
7.4 mm
Thickness
7.3 mm
Dimensions
161.4 x 76.6		Dimensions
158.4 x 75.8
Weight
190		Weight
190 grams
*rumored 

In terms of size and weight, both phones share a similar footprint; the Galaxy S25 Plus measures 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm, while the Galaxy S25 FE comes in at 161.4 x 76.6 x 7.4 mm. That's according to the same CAD render lead we've mentioned above. 

When it comes to weight, we expect the Galaxy S25 Plus to mimic the weight of the Plus at 190 grams. Both phones should feel the same in the hand despite the few millimetres difference in size, but we have to hold them side by side to pass judgement on that.

As far as materials go, we don't have information on the Galaxy S25 FE, but we expect similar Gorilla Glass and aluminum frames as the ones used on the predecessor, namely Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. The Galaxy S25 Plus comes equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Galaxy S25 FE colors*Galaxy S25 Plus colors
BlueBlue Black (Samsung exclusive)
GraphiteSilver Shadow
GrayNavy
YellowIcy Blue
MintMint
-Pink Gold (Samsung exclusive)
-Coral Red (Samsung exclusive)
*rumored 

The Galaxy S25 Plus is available in Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink Gold, Coral Red, and Blue Black. The Galaxy S25 FE, on the other hand, will most likely come in the same colors as its predecessor but at the moment, the renders show only the Graphite version.

Display Differences

Is it the same panel?

The display of the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, resulting in around 385 PPI pixel density. According to the latest rumors the display will have a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2600 nits.

In contrast, the Galaxy S25 Plus' display is the same size, but the resolution is better at 1440 x 3120 pixels (513 PPI), and the phone also comes with 1-120 Hz LTPO tech and the same 2600 nits advertised peak brightness.

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S25 Plus
Size
6.7"
Size
6.7"
Brightness
2600 nits (peak)		Brightness
2600 nits (peak)
*rumored 

In our display test, the Galaxy S25 Plus was able to output almost 2400 nits at 20% APL, and that's an impressive result. We can't wait to test the S25 FE to see if Samsung packed the same panel in the affordable cousin of the S25 Plus. Stay tuned for test soon.

Performance and Software

Exynos vs Snapdragon

Samsung just doesn't give up on its Exynos silicon, does it? The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature the Exynos 2400, a new silicon with an interesting architecture—it features 10 cores. There's one 3.2 GHz ARM Cortex-X4 core, 2 x 2.9 GHz ARM Cortex-A720 cores, 3 x 2.6 GHz ARM Cortex-A720 cores, and finally 4 x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A520 ones. 

Recommended Stories
Early performance benchmarks place this chip somewhere between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 8 Gen 3. Geekbench 6 scores are around 2000 points in single-core tests and 6500 points in multi-core.

The Galaxy S25 Plus, in comparison, managed 3132 and 9935 in the same test, so it looks like a big advantage, but we have to test the S25 FE in our lab for some hard numbers and an objective result.

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S25 Plus
Chip
Samsung Exynos 2400		Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
Process
4nm		Process
3nm
RAM
12GB		RAM
12GB
*rumored 

In terms of RAM, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to comes with 12GB on board in all storage configurations. This puts it in the same ballpark as the Galaxy S25 Plus. Speaking of storage, both phones start at 256GB and offer an additional 512GB variant.

Now, in terms of software, there's no difference between these two. The same software version, seven years of support, and AI magic are expected to be found on both phones.

Camera

Similar but different?

The camera specs of the Galaxy S25 FE are not that interesting; the latest rumors suggest that the phone will use the same camera system as its predecessor. We expect the same 50MP main camera that is very similar to the main sensor of the Galaxy S25 Plus. The ultrawide is also similar, but the field of view is slightly different on the S25 FE.

Finally, the biggest difference seems to lie in the telephoto camera. The S25 Plus comes with a 10MP telephoto sensor, while the S25 FE is expected to mimic the 8MP of its predecessor. Both phones offer the same 3x optical zoom.

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S25 Plus
Main
50 MP
f/1.8
24mm (wide)
1/1.57"		Main
50 MP
f/1.8
24 mm (wide)
1/1.56"
Ultrawide
12 MP
f/2.2
13mm
123 FOV		Ultrawide
12 MP
f/2.2
13 mm (ultrawide)
120 FOV
Telephoto
8MP
f/2.4
75mm
3x optical zoom		Telephoto
10 MP
f/2.4
67mm
3x optical zoom
*rumored 

Now, of course, as similar as these two camera systems might be, the processing algorithms might be different. We need to snap some photos with the S25 FE and put them side-by-side with samples taken with the S25 Plus to offer you a final verdict.

That being said, the Galaxy S25 Plus managed a very decent score of 147 points in our composite camera rating, while the previous generation FE managed even better, scoring 150 points in the same test. So, we're optimistic about the Galaxy S25 FE.

Battery Life and Charging

Deuce

The Galaxy S25 Plus has a 4,900 mAh battery inside, which is pretty decent, albeit not on par with Chinese silicon-carbon cells of 6,000+ mAh capacities. Still, the S25 Plus managed 7h 36m in our battery test, ranking #34 for phones tested in the past 2 years.

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to bring an upgrade to the battery capacity of its predecessor, and one that's exactly 200 mAh worth. This will bring the total battery capacity to 4,900 mAh, exactly the same as the one on the Plus model. 

Stay tuned for our battery benchmarks, which will show how these 200 mAh have or have not improved the battery life of the FE.
 
Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S25 Plus
Battery capacity
4900 mAh		Battery capacity
4900 mAh
Charging speeds
45W wired
15W wireless charging
USB-C
Charging speeds
45W wired
15W wireless charging
USB-C
*rumored 

Another rumored change for the S25 FE concerns the fast charging. According to the latest leaks, the phone will bump up the speed to 45W, again matching the charging speed of the Galaxy S25 Plus.

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick specs comparison for all the number nerds out there. You can also check out of full Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S25 Plus specs comparison on PhoneArena.

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S25 Plus
Size, weight
161.4 x 76.6 x 7.4 mm
190 grams
Size, weight
158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm
190 grams
Screen
6.7" AMOLED
120Hz
1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~385 ppi density)		Screen
6.7" AMOLED
120Hz
1440 x 3120 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~513 ppi density)
Processor
Samsung Exynos 2400
4nm		Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite
3nm
Versions:
12/256GB
12/512GB

LPDDR5		Versions:
12/256GB
12/512GB

LPDDR5
Cameras:
50MP main
12MP ultrawide
8MP 3X zoom

12MP front		Cameras:
50MP main
12MP ultra
10MP 3X zoom

12MP front
Battery:
4900 mAh		Battery:
4900 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
45W wired
15W wireless		Charging:
USB-C
45W wired
15W wireless
*rumored

Summary


This shapes up to be a very interesting battle. With all the upgrades Samsung is expected to bring on the new Galaxy S25 FE, it seems that the model could cannibalise its much more expensive sibling, the Galaxy S25 Plus.

There are differences, however, although we're not sure if they will be enough to justify the extra money for the S25 Plus. The phone has a better resolution screen, a faster processor, and a slightly different camera system (we can't tell if it's better or worse yet).

Whether or not people will choose to pay $300 more for a faster processor and a slightly better screen, we don't know. Chances are the Galaxy S25 FE will further undermine the already not impressive sales of the Galaxy S25 Plus.

Stay tuned for tests, benchmarks, and a final verdict once we finish the review of the Galaxy S25 FE.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov •

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon accused of attempting to block customer access to T-Mobile's satellite feature
Verizon accused of attempting to block customer access to T-Mobile's satellite feature
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile expected to face tough times ahead, lag behind AT&T, Verizon
T-Mobile expected to face tough times ahead, lag behind AT&T, Verizon
AT&T is allowed to replace its COWs with mini antennas only after agreeing to buy Ocean City this gift
AT&T is allowed to replace its COWs with mini antennas only after agreeing to buy Ocean City this gift

Latest News

At $170 off, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 become your wallet's pick for flagship headphones
At $170 off, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 become your wallet's pick for flagship headphones
Amazon’s lightning deal makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra a total no-brainer at $536 off
Amazon’s lightning deal makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra a total no-brainer at $536 off
Microsoft is quietly giving your laptop settings a brain – and it's not Copilot
Microsoft is quietly giving your laptop settings a brain – and it's not Copilot
Leaked case for iPhone 17 Pro again hints at a change you’ll definitely notice
Leaked case for iPhone 17 Pro again hints at a change you’ll definitely notice
Sizzling hot new deal slashes $300 off Samsung's dazzling Galaxy S25 Edge
Sizzling hot new deal slashes $300 off Samsung's dazzling Galaxy S25 Edge
At $101 off, the Galaxy Watch 7 remains a top choice even after its successor’s announcement
At $101 off, the Galaxy Watch 7 remains a top choice even after its successor’s announcement

Related Content

Nothing Phone (3) vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Which one is better?
Nothing Phone (3) vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Which one is better?
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Plus: Does thickness really matter?
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Plus: Does thickness really matter?
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Review: Brilliantly unremarkable
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Review: Brilliantly unremarkable
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Plus: Go big or go smart?
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Plus: Go big or go smart?
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Plus: A minor upgrade if we've seen one
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Plus: A minor upgrade if we've seen one
Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 FE: Innovation vs. value
Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 FE: Innovation vs. value
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless