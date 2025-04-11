Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
Apple iPhone 16e vs Samsung Galaxy A56: Great starting points

Intro


Can an Android midrange phone compete with the latest affordable iPhone? This is another million-dollar question that we'll try to answer today, and we have the perfect contenders to pit against each other. 

In the blue corner we have the freshly launched Samsung Galaxy A56—the top contender in the midrange weight category, if we're to stick to the boxing analogies. The phone comes with a lot of bells and whistles—a great Super AMOLED 120 Hz screen, flexible cameras, a hefty battery, and Samsung's Awesome Intelligence. And all this for just $499.

In the red corner, ready to spring, we have the iPhone 16e, the newest addition to the affordable iPhone range and a spiritual successor to the SE line. This tiny $599 phone comes with top silicon on board, alongside the core iPhone experience, but it also brought some sacrifices.

Which one will emerge victorious? Let's find out!

iPhone 16e vs Galaxy A56 differences explained:

iPhone 16eGalaxy A56
Smaller and lighter deviceA more compact phone 
A smaller 6.1-inch screen with less impressive 60Hz refresh rateLarger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display 120Hz
Just a single 48MP main cameraA triple camera setup, main camera is 64MP, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro
Less memory in the base version (6GB)More memory in the base version (8GB)
Equal native storage (128GB)128GB of storage in here as well
A smaller 4,005mAh battery Larger 5,000mAh battery that will potentially deliver better battery life
Slow wired charging, but wireless chargingNo wireless charging, but faster wired charging
Starts at $599 for the 128GB versionLess expensive at $499 for the same 128GB storage option

Table of Contents:

Design and Display Quality

Stuck in the 60Hz past


There's a substantial difference in size and weight between these two, due to the different screen sizes. The iPhone 16e is more compact, measuring 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm, and also lighter, coming in at 167 grams. In comparison, the Galaxy A56 measures 162.2 x 77.5 x 7.4 mm and weighs 198 grams.

In terms of materials, both phones make use of the old glass-and-metal sandwich recipe; there are no exotic materials involved, but it's good to see Gorilla Glass on the back of a $499 phone. In the hand, the iPhone 16e feels better, but that's to be expected given the smaller footprint and the lighter weight.

iPhone 16e dimensions and weight:
  • 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm, 167 grams

Galaxy A56 dimensions and weight:
  • 162.2 x 77.5 x 7.4 mm, 198 grams



In terms of thickness, the Galaxy A56 is slightly thinner at 7.4 mm, and this difference feels exaggerated by the bigger overall dimensions of the phone—it feels even thinner. The iPhone 16e, on the other hand, comes with a tad better water resistance. 

It's rated IP68, which Apple translates as immersible up to 6m for 30 min, while the Galaxy A56 comes with an IP67 rating, meaning you can safely dip the phone in fresh water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

Finally, here are the available colors.

iPhone 16e available colors:
  • White
  • Black

Galaxy A56 available colors:
  • Pink
  • Olive
  • Graphite
  • Lightgray



Moving to the display part of the equation, we find a remnant from the past—the iPhone 16e still uses a 60 Hz refresh rate for its display. We understand that Apple had to do this in order not to undermine its more expensive flagships (which still use the same choppy 60Hz refresh rate), but it's 2025, and you can get 90Hz phones for $299. 

The iPhone 16e comes with a Super Retina XDR OLED display measuring 6.1 inches diagonally and sporting a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, resulting in around 457 PPI pixel density. Apple cites 800 nits in high brightness mode and 1200 nits peak, which is on the lower side in 2025.

The Galaxy A56 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, which translates to around 385 PPI pixel density. According to Samsung, the phone can do 1200 nits in high brightness mode and 1900 nits peak. Let's check out all these claims.

Display Measurements:




We have a clear winner when it comes to brightness. The Galaxy A56 managed an impressive result of 1,700 nits at 20% APL, outscoring the iPhone 16e massively. The minimum brightness is also in favor of the A56, but the iPhone 16e is slightly better with color reproduction right off the bat.

Performance and Software

No competition for the A18

The iPhone 16e comes with a slightly tweaked version of the A18 chipset, featuring a 4-core GPU module. The phone also features 8GB of RAM, and you can get it in several storage configurations, starting at 128GB and going all the way up to 512GB.

Samsung also slapped its own silicon inside the Galaxy A56, but it's of the Exynos variety and much more modest. It's the Exynos 1580, coupled with 6GB of RAM. Time for some benchmarks.

CPU Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Apple iPhone 16e3166
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G1361
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Apple iPhone 16e7763
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G3894
View all


GPU Performance


3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Apple iPhone 16e3017
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G1322
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Apple iPhone 16e2495
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G1313
View all

Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 16e obliterates the Galaxy A56 when it comes to raw power, both in CPU single-core, CPU multi-core, and graphics performance. In all fairness, both phones work smoothly in normal day-to-day activities. There's no perceivable lag or stutter on the A56, and because of that 120Hz screen, sometimes things even look smoother than on the iPhone.

Camera

SUBHEADING


The iPhone 16e comes with just one single wide-lens camera on its back. This is a rarity in 2025, when even budget phones come equipped with two or even three cameras on their backs. It's a decent camera, though, with a 48 MP sensor under an f/1.6 lens and also featuring OIS and Dual PD autofocus.

The Galaxy A56 has an advantage in pure camera count, as it comes with three snappers on its back. We have one main 50MP, f/1.8 camera also sporting OIS and PD autofocus, but then we also have a 12MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro camera.

PhoneArena Camera Score:


Photo
Video
Phone Camera
Score		 Photo
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Apple iPhone 16e 118 128 81 N/A 26 22
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 122 131 67 20 25 18
Phone Camera
Score		 Video
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Apple iPhone 16e 118 107 66 N/A 25 15
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 122 113 62 16 22 13
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page


Looking at the camera score, it's plain to see where the difference comes from. Even though the Galaxy A56 manages to score higher, it's purely down to having a dedicated ultrawide camera. The main camera score goes to the iPhone 16e. So, the takeaway here is - if you need an ultrawide camera, the Galaxy A56 might be the better choice. If you're okay with only one camera, the one found on the iPhone 16e is better.

Camera Samples



The samples confirm what our camera score showed earlier. The iPhone manages to pull out a tad more details, the dynamic range is slightly wider, and photos look slightly sharper. That said, the Galaxy A56 comes a close second; the difference is not huge. In low light conditions, the iPhone manages to keep the exposure at bay and again produce sharper and slightly more detailed photos.

Battery Life and Charging

5000 for the win



Apple managed to crunch in a reasonably large battery (by Apple standards), and also considering the size of the iPhone 16e, 4,005 mAh is not bad at all. Still, the Galaxy A56 has a 1000 mAh advantage, which, coupled with the midrange chipset, should be enough to win the battery battle for Samsung.

PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:


Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Apple iPhone 16e
4005 mAh
 6h 4min 17h 27min 6h 59min 7h 45min
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G
5000 mAh
 7h 3min 17h 46min 9h 9min 10h 11min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Apple iPhone 16e
4005 mAh
 1h 41min 4h 54min 47% 8%
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G
5000 mAh
 1h 15min N/A 55% N/A
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


And indeed, the results are in favor of the Galaxy A56. Both phones scored almost identical times in our browsing test, but the Galaxy A56 took the lead in YouTube streaming and gaming. 

The fast wired charging on the Galaxy A56 was able to fill up the 5,000 mAh battery from zero to 100% in 1 hour and 14 minutes, substantially faster than what the iPhone 16e was able to achieve. Then again, the iPhone 16e comes with wireless charging, albeit not MagSafe but the slower Qi variant.

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick specs comparison, for a more detailed one, head to our dedicated iPhone 16e versus Galaxy A56 comparison page on PhoneArena.

iPhone 16eGalaxy A56
Size and Weight
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm
167 g		Size and Weight
152.4 x 72.9 x 9 mm
193 g
Display
6.1-inch
OLED
60Hz		Display
6.1-inch
OLED
90Hz  
Processor
Apple A18 (3nm)		Processor
Exynos 1380 (5nm)
Versions
8/128GB for $599		Versions
6/128GB for $499
Cameras
48MP main, f/1.6

12MP front 		Cameras
50MP main, f/1.8
12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2
5MP macro

12MP front
Battery
4,005 mAh		Battery
5,000 mAh
Charging
50% in 30 min
7.5W Qi wireless		Charging
45W wired
No wireless

Which one should you buy?



This one is harder than it looks like on the surface. On the one hand, we have a quite complete package in the face of the Samsung Galaxy A56. It comes with a great 120 Hz, 6.7-inch display that's also very bright. There are three cameras on the back, and even though one is just a macro snapper with limited usefulness, it's still a more flexible system than the one on the iPhone 16e.

The battery and charging situation is also in favor of the Galaxy A56, as is the price—the Samsung mid-ranger is $100 cheaper. On the other hand, we have the compact iPhone 16e, which offers the core iPhone experience for just $599. Granted, it only comes with one camera, but if you use the main camera most of the time anyway, this shouldn't be such a downside. The raw power is there, and so is Apple Intelligence.

And just like always, it all boils down to ecosystem allegiance. If you're already invested in Apple's ecosystem, the iPhone 16e is the better choice. The same goes for the Galaxy A56. If you're looking to start fresh and want to try dipping your toes in the respected Samsung and Apple rivers, both phones will get you there and are great options.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov

