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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs Galaxy Z Flip 6: Two generations apart

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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs Galaxy Z Flip 6: Two generations apart
The flip revolution or should I say comeback is happening. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to be unveiled this Summer, and even though the official launch is months away, we already know a lot about Samsung's new flip flagship.

I already did a preliminary comparison with the last generation, but this time around I decided to pit the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 against the two-year old Galaxy Z Flip 6. Statistic shows that most people change their phones every two years, so this comparison makes a lot of sense. Is it time to upgrade your old Samsung flip phone to the latest one? Let's find out!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected differences:

Galaxy Z Flip 8*Galaxy Z Flip 6
Similar design, probably thinner and more compactThe well-known clamshell flip design, smaller cover and inner screens
Could be lighter but not by muchA tad heavier at 187 grams
New processor, probably Exynos 2600 (2nm)Two generations old Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Same camera systemDual camera system on the back - 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide
Probably the same battery and chargingSmaller 4000 mAh battery, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless
New colorsYellow, Silver Shadow, Mint, Blue, Black, White, Peach
*based on leaks and rumors


Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Big changes

Comparing the Z Flip 8 to last generation was a bit underwhelming, as there are not many expected upgrades. However, when we look one additional year back, it seems that the new flip will be a big step up.

Even though it's pretty early still, there's one interesting rumor concerning the Galaxy Z Flip 8's weight. The new phone is expected to be lighter with a couple of grams and compared to the Z Flip 6, much thinner both in a folded and unfolded state.

Galaxy Z Flip 8*Galaxy Z Flip 6
Thickness
Unfolded: 6.5 mm
Folded: 13.7 mm		Thickness
Unfolded: 6.9 mm
Folded: 14.9 mm
Dimensions
Unfolded: 166.7 x 75.2 mm
Folded: 85.5 x 75.2 mm		Dimensions
Unfolded: 165.1 x 71.9 mm
Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 mm
Weight
Around 180 grams (one rumor places it at 150 grams)		Weight
187 grams
*based on leaks and rumors

When it comes to materials, I don't expect huge differences, despite the two-year gap. Of course, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 features smaller inner and cover screens, so this will for sure impact design. Speaking of the displays...

Display Differences


Samsung made some changes to the Flip series displays last year, and compared to the Z Flip 6, the new phone will have larger inner and cover screens. The main screen is expected to be 6.9-inches, same as last year but 0.2-inches bigger than what the Z Flip 6 has on board. The cover screen will be bigger as well, 4.1 inches, compared to the smallish 3.4 inches on the Z Flip 6.

Galaxy Z Flip 8*Galaxy Z Flip 6
Size
Main: 6.9"
Cover: 4.1"		Size
Main: 6.7"
Cover: 3.4"
Brightness
2600 nits (peak)		Brightness
2600 nits (peak)
*based on leaks and rumors

As for the refresh rate, bezel size and other technical details about the screen of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 most of those remain unchanged. This includes the 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, the 2600 nits of brightness, and the bezels. In terms of biometrics, Samsung will most likely use the same side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor as the one on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the models before it.

Performance and Software

Snapdragon for the last time?

The Galaxy Z Flip series is usually a testbed for Samsung's own Exynos chipsets. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside, a rare and wonderful sight in a Galaxy Flip phone.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 will most likely come equipped with the Exynos 2600 silicon. We already tested this chip in our lab at PhoneArena HQ, it powers the international versions of the S26 and S26 Plus. 

The new Samsung silicon is quite good actually and there will be a gap to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but we have to measure it in our lab to pass final judgement.

Galaxy Z Flip 8*Galaxy Z Flip 6
Chip
Exynos 2600		Chip
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Process
2nm		Process
4nm
RAM, Storage
12/256GB
12/512GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.1 storage		RAM, Storage
12/128GB
12/256GB
12/512GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage
*based on leaks and rumors

In terms of RAM and storage things are almost identical. I say almost, because the Galaxy Flip series lost the 128GB base storage option last year and now starts at 256GB. I expect the Galaxy Z Flip 8 to continue this trend. The Z Flip 6, on the other hand, starts at 128GB onboard storage. Both phones have 12GB of RAM.

In terms of software, the Z Flip 8 will most likely come running Android 16 out of the box, even though Android 17 will launch around the same time as Samsung's new flip phone. The support cycle will most likely be seven years, which puts the Galaxy Z Flip 6 two years behind.

Camera

Same old, Same old

The camera stagnation continues for Samsung flagships. We saw this with the Galaxy S26 series, and it sure looks like we're going to see it with the Galaxy Z Flip 8 as well. According to a leak from Korean site The Bell, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will feature a dual camera setup on its back, consisting of a 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide cameras.

Sounds familiar? That's because the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has the exact same setup. Things can, of course, change as we're in the early rumor stages still, but don't hold your breath.

Galaxy Z Flip 8*Galaxy Z Flip 6
Main
50 MP, f/1.8
23mm (wide)
1/1.57" sensor size		Main
50 MP, f/1.8
23mm (wide)
1/1.57" sensor size
Ultrawide
12 MP, f/2.2
13mm, 123˚ FOV
1/3.2" sensor size		Ultrawide
12 MP, f/2.2
13mm, 123˚ FOV
1/3.2" sensor size
Selfie
10 MP, f/2.2
23mm (wide)
1/3.0" sensor size		Selfie
10 MP, f/2.2
23mm (wide)
1/3.0" sensor size
*based on leaks and rumors

Things nowadays revolve around algorithms, AI enhancements and software tools, so I'm pretty sure the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will take better pictures than its two-year old rival, but some testing and real-life samples comparison are needed to verify this hunch. 

Battery Life and Charging

No silicon-carbon but 300mAh more

The battery inside the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will be carried over from the last generation, meaning it will come equipped with a 4,300 mAh cell. This is still 300 mAh more than the 4,000 mAh battery inside the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The Z Flip 6 managed a Battery Life Estimate of 6 hours and 45 minutes in our composite battery test, which puts it in 93rd place among phones tested in the past 2 years, way below the average mark of around 7 and a half hours. I hope the 300 mAh help the new model to climb a few places up the ladder.

Galaxy Z Flip 8*Galaxy Z Flip 6
Battery size
4,300 mAh		Battery size
4,000 mAh
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless charging
USB-C
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless charging
USB-C
*based on leaks and rumors

The charging situation is a bit frustrating. Samsung just refuses to update the speeds on its flip phones and both the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 support just 25W of wired charging, which I wouldn't dare to call fast.

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick preliminary specs comparison between the two flip phones.

Galaxy Z Flip 8*Galaxy Z Flip 6
Size, weight
Unfolded: 166.7 x 75.2 x 6.5 mm
Folded: 85.5 x 75.2 x 13.7 mm
180 grams		Size, weight
Unfolded: 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9 mm
187 grams
Screen
Main: 6.9"
Cover: 4.1"		Screen
Main: 6.7"
Cover: 3.4"
Processor
Exynos 2600
2nm		Processor
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
4nm
Versions:
12/256GB
12/512GB

LPDDR5		Versions:
12/128GB
12/256GB
12/512GB

LPDDR5
Cameras:
50MP main
12MP ultra

10MP front		Cameras:
50MP main
12MP ultra

10MP front
Battery:
4300 mAh		Battery:
4000 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
25W wired
15W wireless		Charging:
USB-C
25W wired
15W wireless
*based on leaks and rumors

Summary


Should you upgrade and get the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 if you already own the Z Flip 6? Probably not. There are some improvements in the chipset and screen departments, but they won't change the overall user experience enough to justify an upgrade.

Of course, if you want the best flip phone out there from Samsung, I can't stop you on your way to the store. The Z Flip 8 is shaping up to be a solid device, despite the lack of meaningful upgrades, and it will be thinner and lighter. For some people that might be enough to return their old Z Flip 6 and trade-in for the new model.

We'll be updating this comparison with new information regularly, so be sure to check back.

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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov

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