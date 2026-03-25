Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs Galaxy Z Flip 6: Two generations apart

The flip revolution or should I say comeback is happening. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to be unveiled this Summer, and even though the official launch is months away, we already know a lot about Samsung's new flip flagship.





Galaxy Z Flip 8 against the two-year old I already did a preliminary comparison with the last generation, but this time around I decided to pit the upcomingagainst the two-year old Galaxy Z Flip 6 . Statistic shows that most people change their phones every two years, so this comparison makes a lot of sense. Is it time to upgrade your old Samsung flip phone to the latest one? Let's find out!





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected differences:

*based on leaks and rumors



Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

Big changes





Comparing the Z Flip 8 to last generation was a bit underwhelming, as there are not many expected upgrades. However, when we look one additional year back, it seems that the new flip will be a big step up.





Z Flip 6 , much thinner both in a folded and unfolded state. Even though it's pretty early still, there's one interesting rumor concerning the Galaxy Z Flip 8's weight . The new phone is expected to be lighter with a couple of grams and compared to the, much thinner both in a folded and unfolded state.





*based on leaks and rumors





When it comes to materials, I don't expect huge differences, despite the two-year gap. Of course, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 features smaller inner and cover screens, so this will for sure impact design. Speaking of the displays...





Display Differences





Samsung made some changes to the Flip series displays last year, and compared to the Z Flip 6 , the new phone will have larger inner and cover screens. The main screen is expected to be 6.9-inches, same as last year but 0.2-inches bigger than what the Z Flip 6 has on board. The cover screen will be bigger as well, 4.1 inches, compared to the smallish 3.4 inches on the Z Flip 6 .





*based on leaks and rumors





As for the refresh rate, bezel size and other technical details about the screen of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 most of those remain unchanged . This includes the 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, the 2600 nits of brightness, and the bezels. In terms of biometrics, Samsung will most likely use the same side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor as the one on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , and the models before it.





Performance and Software

Snapdragon for the last time?





Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a The Galaxy Z Flip series is usually a testbed for Samsung's own Exynos chipsets. However, thefeatures a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside, a rare and wonderful sight in a Galaxy Flip phone.





Galaxy Z Flip 8 will most likely come equipped with the Exynos 2600 silicon. We already tested this chip in our lab at PhoneArena HQ, it powers the international versions of the S26 Plus. The upcomingwill most likely come equipped with the Exynos 2600 silicon. We already tested this chip in our lab at PhoneArena HQ, it powers the international versions of the S26 andPlus.





The new Samsung silicon is quite good actually and there will be a gap to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , but we have to measure it in our lab to pass final judgement.





*based on leaks and rumors





In terms of RAM and storage things are almost identical. I say almost, because the Galaxy Flip series lost the 128GB base storage option last year and now starts at 256GB. I expect the Galaxy Z Flip 8 to continue this trend. The Z Flip 6 , on the other hand, starts at 128GB onboard storage. Both phones have 12GB of RAM.





Z Flip 8 will most likely come running Galaxy Z Flip 6 two years behind. In terms of software, thewill most likely come running Android 16 out of the box, even though Android 17 will launch around the same time as Samsung's new flip phone. The support cycle will most likely be seven years, which puts thetwo years behind.





Camera

Same old, Same old





Galaxy S26 series, and it sure looks like we're going to see it with the Galaxy Z Flip 8 as well. According to a Galaxy Z Flip 8 will feature a dual camera setup on its back, consisting of a 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide cameras. The camera stagnation continues for Samsung flagships. We saw this with theseries, and it sure looks like we're going to see it with theas well. According to a leak from Korean site The Bell , thewill feature a dual camera setup on its back, consisting of a 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide cameras.





Sounds familiar? That's because the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has the exact same setup. Things can, of course, change as we're in the early rumor stages still, but don't hold your breath.





*based on leaks and rumors





Things nowadays revolve around algorithms, AI enhancements and software tools, so I'm pretty sure the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will take better pictures than its two-year old rival, but some testing and real-life samples comparison are needed to verify this hunch.





Battery Life and Charging

No silicon-carbon but 300mAh more





The battery inside the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will be carried over from the last generation, meaning it will come equipped with a 4,300 mAh cell. This is still 300 mAh more than the 4,000 mAh battery inside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 .





The Z Flip 6 managed a Battery Life Estimate of 6 hours and 45 minutes in our composite battery test, which puts it in 93rd place among phones tested in the past 2 years, way below the average mark of around 7 and a half hours. I hope the 300 mAh help the new model to climb a few places up the ladder.





*based on leaks and rumors





The charging situation is a bit frustrating. Samsung just refuses to update the speeds on its flip phones and both the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 support just 25W of wired charging, which I wouldn't dare to call fast.





Specs Comparison





Here's a quick preliminary specs comparison between the two flip phones.





*based on leaks and rumors





Summary





Should you upgrade and get the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 if you already own the Z Flip 6 ? Probably not. There are some improvements in the chipset and screen departments, but they won't change the overall user experience enough to justify an upgrade.





Of course, if you want the best flip phone out there from Samsung, I can't stop you on your way to the store. The Z Flip 8 is shaping up to be a solid device, despite the lack of meaningful upgrades, and it will be thinner and lighter. For some people that might be enough to return their old Z Flip 6 and trade-in for the new model.





We'll be updating this comparison with new information regularly, so be sure to check back.



