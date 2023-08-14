Zuckerberg: “Time to move on”, Musk: “Perhaps you’re a modern-day Bruce Lee”
“Zuck vs Musk”, as Elon Musk himself calls the ultra-billionaire rumored fight between him and the Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is now a tad closer to being put in the “highly unlikely” category. Both parties have issued statements that not only do not bring any clarity about an official date or organization for the alleged MMA match, but instead, murkiness reigns.
Now, things seem to cool off in a rather non-spectacular way (via The Verge). In a lengthy post over at Threads, Mark Zuckerberg explained that “Elon isn’t serious” and “it’s time to move on”. Here’s the original post in its entirety:
That is Zuckerberg’s response to an earlier post from Elon about the unscheduled cage fight. Some may even consider this a “troll move”, since Musk is now talking about hosting the fight in Italy, with “everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome” and assures he has spoken to Italy officials about an “epic location”:
The Tesla CEO added: “Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy”, “And all proceeds go to veterans”, and “And pediatric hospitals in Italy”. Apart from that, he says he has spent 3 hours in an MRI machine – “Bottom line is that my C5/C6 fusion (spinal surgeries) is solid, so not an issue. However, there is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months.”
Another reason for Zuckerberg’s “Elon isn’t serious” post (apart from the “ancient Rome” thing) may be an earlier conversation between the two. Elon showed a screenshot, where he self-invited to Mark’s octagon in his home.
This is how the exchange went. Zuckerberg again asked for a clear date for the alleged MMA fight:
And here’s the reply from Musk:
It’s been two months now, since “Zuck vs Musk” was first talked about. It surely got a lot of attention, with the hype being easily explained by sheer numbers: a cage fight between two men with a combined net worth of over $300 billion is not something you see too often.
From Ancient Rome to Zuck’s backyard
