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Police bust fake Samsung Galaxy operation, seize over 500 counterfeit phones

Four men have been arrested.

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If the price looks too good to be true, there's a reason for that. Police have dismantled an operation involved in assembling and selling fake premium Samsung smartphones in Delhi.

More than 500 fake Galaxy units


Four men, including the alleged ringleader, have been arrested. More than 500 fake handsets were seized during the crackdown, according to authorities.

The arrests followed a tip-off that led to a late-night raid in recent days at a shop in the Karol Bagh area.

Investigators say the suspects were assembling high-end Samsung phones using imported components and selling them as new devices. Officers recovered 512 counterfeit phones branded as Ultra, Fold, and Flip models, along with 124 motherboards, 138 batteries, 459 fake IMEI stickers labeled as Made in Vietnam, and specialized assembly tools.

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Have you ever encountered a fake phone?
Yes, it's easy to tell it's a fake.
29.17%
Yes, but it looked so real.
10.42%
Not sure.
8.33%
I've never seen a fake phone.
52.08%
48 Votes

Fake parts from abroad


Police stated that the group sourced parts and accessories from China, assembled the devices locally, affixed counterfeit IMEI stickers, and sold the phones in the open market for prices ranging between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 per unit (up to $450 when directly converted).

The accused were identified as Hakim from Ashok Vihar, Mehtab Ahmad Ansari from Brijpuri, Ravi Ahuja from Rohini, and Rahul from Karol Bagh, all of whom were apprehended during the raid.

During interrogation, police allege that Hakim led the operation, coordinating the import of components such as motherboards, cameras, speakers, frames, and back glass, which were then assembled and sold as in-demand Samsung models.

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Authorities said further investigation is ongoing to trace the supply chain, identify buyers, and determine whether a larger network is involved in the production and distribution of the counterfeit smartphones.

How to tell if my Galaxy is legit?




To check if your Samsung Galaxy is genuine, start by verifying the IMEI or serial number on Samsung's official website or in the device settings.

Also, if you open the Play Store, then Settings, then About it should provide information about whether the device is certified.

You should inspect the packaging, build quality, and logos carefully – authentic devices usually have precise printing and consistent materials. Test the software and features; counterfeit phones often run outdated or modified versions of Android and may lack certain Samsung apps or services.

Additionally, check the camera, display, and performance; fake phones frequently underperform compared with official specs.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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