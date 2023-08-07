Musk wants to live-stream “Zuck vs Musk” on X, says he’ll go WWE-style
From the first moment the idea of a cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg was brought up, many people were left – to put it mildly – puzzled. Two of the most popular men on Earth with a combined net worth of over $300 billion are not the sort of gladiators one would expect to see in the octagon (via Reuters). They’ve got other things to do - like running their global (and even extraterrestrial) companies. But, hey, after all, the (ultra) rich do as they please, right?
Some hours later, Meta’s chief Zuckerberg responded that he had already suggested a match date, but hadn’t received a confirmation from Elon: "I'm ready today. I suggested August 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath".
As far as preparations for the match go, Elon sort of complained (or bragged) that he has no time to work out properly, so he brings weights to lift at work: “Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work”. After an X user asked Musk about the purpose of the fight, the billionaire replied: "It's a civilized form of war. Men love war".
Meanwhile, Zuckerberg is known for some time to persistently train jiu-jitsu. Place your bets on the winner in the comments section, ladies and gentlemen!
Now the possible “Zuck vs Musk” match (Elon himself is naming it like that) is back on the menu. Something more, in a post, Musk is making the claim that the show will be live-streamed on X: “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X”, adding that “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans”.
WWE style vs jiu jitsu
In a follow-up, Elon showcased what he’s working on, with regards to his fight style. He shared a… WWE video: “Am going with WWE as my fighting style”, he adds.
