The Galaxy Z Fold 8 may turn out to be the breaking point
It may be time to prepare for a July event that's anything but laid-back.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
A few days ago, we took a closer look at one of the most important aspects of foldable phones: pricing. With foldables already sitting at the very top of the smartphone price ladder, increases aren't met with enthusiasm.
This July, we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Z Flip 8. While foldable enthusiasts are waiting to see what upgrades Samsung brings, the question of pricing inevitably looms.
Early rumors indicated the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might dodge a price hike, but only in its base storage configuration. Reportedly, the higher storage tiers may be met with a price increase.
Now, a report from NewsPim (machine translated) corroborates this theory, pointing out just how expensive the upcoming foldable might be.
According to the South Korean outlet, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 may end up passing the 3 million Korean won (~$2,000) barrier in its 512GB variant. A direct currency conversion may not look all that dramatic to US fans, but we have to keep in mind that Samsung tends to position its devices at more accessible price points in its home market.
Mind you, a fresh rumor suggested the Galaxy Z Flip 8 may be the last of its lineup, at least for the foreseeable future. If that turns out to be true, a major increase would become even harder to justify, especially given that discontinued lineups often receive less long-term attention and support over time.
While I can understand why Samsung may be leaning toward a price hike of its upcoming foldable, I fail to see why existing devices were also met with an increase not long ago.
The brand recently introduced a quiet hike on existing smartphones and tablets in the US and other markets, pushing the Galaxy Z Fold 7's highest-tier variant to a whopping $2,499.99.
At the end of the day, we’re still talking about existing hardware, where nothing practically justifies an additional $80 price increase.
At some point, Samsung has to draw the line. No user would happily pay more each year while receiving only small upgrades.
And now, a new report suggests one of the most expensive foldables in the US might become even pricier this year.
Incoming price increase
This July, we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Z Flip 8. While foldable enthusiasts are waiting to see what upgrades Samsung brings, the question of pricing inevitably looms.
Early rumors indicated the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might dodge a price hike, but only in its base storage configuration. Reportedly, the higher storage tiers may be met with a price increase.
What's the adequate price for the Galaxy Z Fold 8?
Now, a report from NewsPim (machine translated) corroborates this theory, pointing out just how expensive the upcoming foldable might be.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 to surpass its predecessor, but not in a good way
According to the South Korean outlet, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 may end up passing the 3 million Korean won (~$2,000) barrier in its 512GB variant. A direct currency conversion may not look all that dramatic to US fans, but we have to keep in mind that Samsung tends to position its devices at more accessible price points in its home market.
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Will the Galaxy Z Fold 8 be a proper successor, though? | Image by PhoneArena
In other words, the 512GB variant of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 might cost at least $2,300-$2,400. If the South Korean tech giant keeps its usual price strategy, then the 1TB variant may end up crossing the $2,700 threshold.
Looking at the rising cost of components, it becomes easier to understand why Samsung may be considering a price increase for its most expensive foldable.
The brand's quarterly report showed that the average selling price of Samsung phones has risen by ~23% year-on-year. NewsPim suggests there may be a number of factors that have driven the cost bump over the past 12 months.
Reportedly, camera modules have become 15% more expensive than last year, while the cost of chipsets in smartphones has marked a 12% increase. Memory solutions have surged by 107%.
While NewsPim suggests that both upcoming devices may exceed 3 million Korean won, it's highly unlikely that the clamshell foldable would indeed see such a dramatic price bump.
Just a month ago, the 512GB Z Flip 7 jumped to 1.73 million Korean won (~$1,154) from 1.64 million Korean won ($1,094). Even if this trend continues and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 debuts at a higher price, a ~1.3 million Korean won hike still sounds absurd.
And let me just remind you that the first-ever Samsung tri-foldable phone didn't cost all that much more.
Multiple factors at play
Looking at the rising cost of components, it becomes easier to understand why Samsung may be considering a price increase for its most expensive foldable.
The brand's quarterly report showed that the average selling price of Samsung phones has risen by ~23% year-on-year. NewsPim suggests there may be a number of factors that have driven the cost bump over the past 12 months.
Reportedly, camera modules have become 15% more expensive than last year, while the cost of chipsets in smartphones has marked a 12% increase. Memory solutions have surged by 107%.
But where's the Z Flip 8?
While NewsPim suggests that both upcoming devices may exceed 3 million Korean won, it's highly unlikely that the clamshell foldable would indeed see such a dramatic price bump.
Just a month ago, the 512GB Z Flip 7 jumped to 1.73 million Korean won (~$1,154) from 1.64 million Korean won ($1,094). Even if this trend continues and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 debuts at a higher price, a ~1.3 million Korean won hike still sounds absurd.
Has Samsung threw in the towel? | Image by Weibo
Mind you, a fresh rumor suggested the Galaxy Z Flip 8 may be the last of its lineup, at least for the foreseeable future. If that turns out to be true, a major increase would become even harder to justify, especially given that discontinued lineups often receive less long-term attention and support over time.
It's all about the money
While I can understand why Samsung may be leaning toward a price hike of its upcoming foldable, I fail to see why existing devices were also met with an increase not long ago.
The brand recently introduced a quiet hike on existing smartphones and tablets in the US and other markets, pushing the Galaxy Z Fold 7's highest-tier variant to a whopping $2,499.99.
At the end of the day, we’re still talking about existing hardware, where nothing practically justifies an additional $80 price increase.
At some point, Samsung has to draw the line. No user would happily pay more each year while receiving only small upgrades.
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