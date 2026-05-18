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The Galaxy A17 is the overall value champ with this T-Mobile offer

This T-Mobile-owned carrier has a promo you just can't ignore.

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Polina Kovalakova
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T-Mobile Galaxy A Series Mint Mobile
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Galaxy A17's rear camera
You don't have to pay full price for this budget king. | Image by PhoneArena
When it comes to budget phones, a lower price doesn't always mean the device is actually good value. However, the Galaxy A17 doesn't really fall into that category.

This is one of the few ultra-affordable Android options with an AMOLED display and six years of software support. And yet, some users may feel like paying $200 for this device is a bit much. Well, that's where Mint Mobile comes in.

The Galaxy A17 is a great value


But are the screen quality and the software support the only things that make this cheap Samsung phone a good choice for undemanding users? Not at all. 

Galaxy A17: now just $20 at Mint Mobile

$20
$200
$180 off (90%)
The Galaxy A17 is now available for only $20 at Mint Mobile. The promo saves you $180. On top of that, you can grab a full year of unlimited service for $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile

In fact, the Galaxy A17 has a surprisingly good battery. As the results in our Galaxy A17 review show, the phone lasts nearly 13.5 hours with video streaming, which actually beats both the Moto G (2026) and the Moto G Power (2026)

That said, the Android phone doesn't win any trophies when it comes to performance. Equipped with an Exynos 1330 SoC, it can handle daily tasks and very light multitasking without an issue, but you can't really expect it to run everything smoothly. 

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Regardless, given its affordable asking price, this model is indeed a pretty good value. Plus, with Mint Mobile, you can now get one at a seriously reduced price.

What would make you switch carriers?
0 Votes


Mint makes things even easier


Over at the T-Mobile-owned carrier, you can now save $180 on the Galaxy A17. That means your new Android phone can cost you as little as $20. 

And if you're thinking this promo is somehow entangled with a super expensive plan, think again. The carrier is allowing you to save on most 12-month data plans: 

  • 5GB: $180 for the whole year
  • 15GB: from $240 to $180 — a $60 discount
  • 20GB: from $300 down to $180, saving you $120
  • Unlimited: now only $180 for the entire year (usual price is $360)

Plan details and limitations


With Mint Mobile, you're getting a simple, no-frills service without the extras you may end up not using anyway. 

All Mint plans come with unlimited talk and text, as well as high-speed data. Users on lower-tier plans can only use their allotted high-speed data each month. Once that limit is reached, data speeds are reduced.



Unlimited customers who exceed 50GB in a month may experience lower speeds when the network is busy. Other benefits include free calls to the UK, Canada, and Mexico, as well as a mobile hotspot. Mint gives customers up to 10GB of hotspot data per month. 

When it comes to limitations, the carrier owned by T-Mobile doesn't really have that many. One of the downsides is that all phones available at Mint are locked (though they're automatically unlocked after 60 days). 

Another is the lack of a physical store. While Mint offers customer care services, the absence of physical locations may be a major downside for some users. 

Is Mint the right carrier? 


Sure, Mint Mobile doesn't give you all those fancy extras you may get elsewhere. But is that really a dealbreaker? I wouldn't say that — for those who want a quality service at a reasonable price, it's more than worth checking out. 

Plus, now that the ultra-affordable Galaxy A17 is down to such a reasonable price, switching to Mint becomes even harder to resist.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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