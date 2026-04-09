YouTube just eliminated the need to ever film yourself to star in your own videos
Google is betting you'd rather let AI do the filming.
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YouTube app. | Image by PhoneArena
YouTube just introduced a feature that lets you build an AI avatar of yourself for Shorts, and while that sounds exciting at first, there's a bit more going on here than a flashy demo might suggest.
The process starts with recording a quick selfie video inside the YouTube app or YouTube Create, where you read a few prompts so the system can learn your face and voice. After that, you type a text prompt and the AI generates photorealistic clips of your avatar, each up to eight seconds long.
To find it, tap the Create "+" button, hit the Gemini spark icon, and select "Create video." Of course, you need an existing YouTube channel, and the feature is rolling out for users 18 and older globally, except Europe.
This isn't coming out of left field. YouTube spelled this out when it shared its 2026 roadmap earlier this year. Google's Veo AI models have been creeping into Shorts since, first with AI backgrounds, then standalone clip generation. Voice cloning is the newest piece, and it feels like a real step up.
YouTube says your face and voice data stay locked to avatar creation, so nobody else can use your likeness, and you can wipe it anytime. Additionally, every clip gets watermarked with SynthID and C2PA labels.
How YouTube's new AI avatar feature works
The process starts with recording a quick selfie video inside the YouTube app or YouTube Create, where you read a few prompts so the system can learn your face and voice. After that, you type a text prompt and the AI generates photorealistic clips of your avatar, each up to eight seconds long.
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String a few clips together and you've got yourself a Short without ever picking up the camera. That, and you only need to do the setup once.
To find it, tap the Create "+" button, hit the Gemini spark icon, and select "Create video." Of course, you need an existing YouTube channel, and the feature is rolling out for users 18 and older globally, except Europe.
YouTube has been heading here for months
YouTube Shorts creation with an avatar. | Image by 9to5Google
This isn't coming out of left field. YouTube spelled this out when it shared its 2026 roadmap earlier this year. Google's Veo AI models have been creeping into Shorts since, first with AI backgrounds, then standalone clip generation. Voice cloning is the newest piece, and it feels like a real step up.
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Guardrails exist, but so do workarounds
YouTube says your face and voice data stay locked to avatar creation, so nobody else can use your likeness, and you can wipe it anytime. Additionally, every clip gets watermarked with SynthID and C2PA labels.
That's reassuring to hear, but guardrails only hold up until someone figures out how to get past them.
I've made Shorts before, just never with AI doing the heavy lifting. The avatar feature is interesting, but honestly, it's not where I see the biggest potential.
If YouTube is going to invest in AI tools for creators, where should it focus?
The AI tools creators actually need
I've made Shorts before, just never with AI doing the heavy lifting. The avatar feature is interesting, but honestly, it's not where I see the biggest potential.
Personally, I'd love to see YouTube using its AI to help creators in other ways. Things like helping to condense long-form videos into Shorts for repurposing across platforms or generating thumbnails inside YouTube Studio would go a long way.
As it is now, many creators use various third-party tools just to get a video out (for example, VidIQ, OpusClip, and Canva). These tools aren't cheap, though, so creators end up spending real money they may not be making back. Imagine what baking them into YouTube would do for smaller channels. It would be a genuine lifeline.
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