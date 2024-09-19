YouTube Shorts gets sprinkled with Google DeepMind's AI magic: Veo for generating video is here

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

YouTube says that "success isn't one-size-fits-all" and offers "long-lasting opportunities to forge your own path to success". In other words, YouTube is pumping out more AI tools.

We believe AI will unlock new forms of expression for creators, and that it should put its power to work for you and your creative vision.

– YouTube Official Blog, September 2024

The Dream Screen feature that was introduced more than a year ago, is now getting AI-boosted. Dream Screen lets you generate backgrounds limited "only by your imagination" (as the video platform puts it) in YouTube Shorts.

Now, YouTube will integrate Google DeepMind's most capable model for generating video, Veo, into YouTube Shorts later this year. For context, Google's DeepMind is behind the AlphaGo software sensation that made headlines in 2016 after beating a champion in the complex board game Go.

So, what does Veo do? According to the YouTube blog post, you'll be able to create even more incredible video backgrounds, "breathing life into concepts that were once impossible to visualize", as they put it:

Imagine a BookTuber stepping into the pages of the classic novel, The Secret Garden, or a fashion designer instantly visualizing fun and imaginative design concepts to share with their audience.


And for the first time, users will be able to generate 6-second standalone video clips for Shorts with the help of Veo. "For example, if you’re looking through your footage and feel like you’re missing something to help tie it all together, you can effortlessly generate a singular clip that fits right in with the content you’ve already captured", the post explains.

Of course, these creations will be watermarked using SynthID, and we'll apply a label that clearly communicates to viewers it was generated with AI.

SynthID watermarks and identifies AI-generated content by embedding digital watermarks directly into AI-generated images, audio, text, or video. For pictures and videos, it's actually very cool: SynthID adds a digital watermark that’s imperceptible to the human eye directly into the pixels of an AI-generated image or to each frame of an AI-generated video.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

