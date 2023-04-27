YouTube Music officially rolls out Podcasts in the U.S.







To access podcasts on YouTube Music, users simply need to search for their favorite shows or browse by category. New podcast recommendations and unfinished episodes will be accessible on the Home tab where you can filter by tapping "Podcasts" at the top of the home screen. The platform offers a range of categories, including: business, comedy, gaming, health & fitness, music, society & culture, and true crime. Users can also discover new shows through personalized recommendations based on their listening history and preferences.





Podcasts that were previously available in the main YouTube app will also be in YouTube Music, where they will be available on-demand, when offline, or while casting. You will also be able to effortlessly transition between the audio and video versions of a podcast, just as you can do now with music and music videos.





The podcast listening experience is different from the music listening experience on YouTube Music in that you do not need to have a Premium or Music Premium subscription in order to access some of the features. For those that are Premium subscribers, do note that the ad-free experience does not extend to host-read endorsements or sponsorship messages in podcasts.





As of right now, Podcasts on YouTube Music are only available in the United States. However, this may change in the future, according to the announcement. The feature is also rolling out gradually, so you may not see it in your YouTube Music app right away.