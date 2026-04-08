YouTube Premium is experimenting with a feature that watches videos faster for you
Your phone knows when you're on the move, too.
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YouTube app on Android | Image by PhoneArena
YouTube is cooking up a couple of new tricks for Premium subscribers, and one of them could change the way you watch videos on your phone. The platform is experimenting with two features called "Auto Speed" and "On-the-go," both designed to help you get through content faster and with less friction, especially when you're not on your couch.
If you've ever manually bumped up the playback speed on a YouTube video (YouTube expands access to custom playback speeds), you know how useful it can be for getting through longer content. Auto Speed takes that concept and puts it on autopilot.
The second experiment is called "On-the-go," and it's built for people who treat YouTube like a podcast app. If you're listening to a talk show, interview, or podcast episode while walking or commuting, this mode gives you a simplified, distraction-free control view.
Auto Speed wants to fast-forward the boring parts for you
If you've ever manually bumped up the playback speed on a YouTube video (YouTube expands access to custom playback speeds), you know how useful it can be for getting through longer content. Auto Speed takes that concept and puts it on autopilot.
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Instead of you picking a fixed speed like 1.5x or 2x, Auto Speed dynamically adjusts the playback speed throughout a video. The goal is to save you time without making things incomprehensible, speeding things up during slower segments and easing off when things get dense or important.
You can sign up by opening the YouTube app on your Android, tapping Settings > "Try experimental new features" and tapping on "Try now". The feature seems to be rolling out unevenly right now, though. Some users report that it's not showing up on English-language videos where it should be available, so there are clearly some kinks to work out before the experiment wraps on April 27.
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You can now try out YouTube's new Auto Speed feature until April 27. | Image by PhoneArena
On-the-go strips away the clutter when you're moving
The second experiment is called "On-the-go," and it's built for people who treat YouTube like a podcast app. If you're listening to a talk show, interview, or podcast episode while walking or commuting, this mode gives you a simplified, distraction-free control view.
You can turn it on manually through the video settings under Premium controls. However, the clever part is that if your phone detects motion for at least 60 seconds while you're watching or listening, it'll suggest switching to On-the-go mode on its own.
YouTube says this is Android-only, though it appears to be working on iOS too.
YouTube has been on a steady streak of reserving its most interesting features for Premium subscribers. While that's a fair frustration for free users, these two experiments feel less like paywalled gimmicks and more like genuine quality-of-life upgrades.
I haven't been much of a speed-watcher personally, but Auto Speed has me curious enough to try it. I already listen to podcasts through YouTube Music while I'm out and about, and the idea of the app intelligently trimming dead air or slow pacing without me touching anything sounds genuinely appealing.
Why these experiments deserve your attention
YouTube has been on a steady streak of reserving its most interesting features for Premium subscribers. While that's a fair frustration for free users, these two experiments feel less like paywalled gimmicks and more like genuine quality-of-life upgrades.
How do you prefer to get through longer YouTube videos?
This could reshape how we consume content on the move
I haven't been much of a speed-watcher personally, but Auto Speed has me curious enough to try it. I already listen to podcasts through YouTube Music while I'm out and about, and the idea of the app intelligently trimming dead air or slow pacing without me touching anything sounds genuinely appealing.
Whether these features survive past April 27 depends on user feedback, so if you're a Premium subscriber, now's the time to put them through their paces.
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