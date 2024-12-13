Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

YouTube expands access to custom playback speeds

A close-up image of a smartphone screen displaying various Google app icons with the YouTube app icon in focus.
YouTube has been on a roll lately, introducing features to make things better for users. Just last month, it gave Android and iOS users the power to pick custom video speeds, and now that handy option is making its way to the web as well.

Ever find yourself wishing you could speed up a YouTube video to just the right pace? While preset options were handy, they didn’t always hit the sweet spot. Now, YouTube’s new web feature lets you fine-tune playback speed to your liking with a slider.

In the video player, head to Settings > Playback speed, and you’ll notice a new Custom option right at the top. The slider lets you tweak the speed in 0.05x increments, anywhere from 0.25x to 2.0x, giving you way more control over how you watch videos.



Your custom speed sticks around for the rest of your YouTube session, so keep that in mind. This new feature matches what’s already available on Android and iOS, using the same slider design. If you prefer the good old preset speeds, don’t worry – they’re still there, offering quick access to options like 0.25x, 1.0x (Normal), 1.25x, 1.5x, and 2.0x.

Adding the playback speed slider to the web makes YouTube feel much more in sync across all platforms. It fills a gap that’s been missing and gives users the flexibility they didn’t have before. Whether you’re learning a language, diving into an online course, or just tweaking the pace of your favorite videos, this feature is pretty handy.

In other YouTube related news, YouTube Kids is getting a total makeover on mobile, aiming for a fresher look. The platform is also expanding its auto-dubbing feature to help more channels reach a global audience, making content even more accessible. And for a fun twist, YouTube is testing a multiplayer mode for certain mini-games.
