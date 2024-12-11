YouTube attempts to break down language barriers by bringing auto-dubbing to more channels
YouTube's new auto dubbing feature, which allows creators to automatically translate their videos into multiple languages, is now available to hundreds of thousands of channels in the YouTube Partner Program. This exciting development builds on earlier efforts to break down language barriers on the platform.
With auto dubbing, creators can simply upload their videos as they normally would. YouTube automatically detects the language and creates dubbed versions in other languages. Currently, the feature supports English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. If a video is in English, it will be dubbed into the other eight languages. If a video is in any of those other languages, it will be dubbed into English.
YouTube says they are committed to improving the accuracy and expressiveness of auto dubbing. To do that, they are working with Google DeepMind and Google Translate to introduce "Expressive Speech," which will help emulate the creator's tone, emotion, and even the ambiance of the surroundings.
For me, this is one of those features that makes you wonder why it hadn't been widely available before. I enjoy watching videos from creators all over the world, but language barriers often prevent me from fully understanding and appreciating their content. With auto dubbing, I can now access a wider range of videos and engage with creators from different cultures. This opens up new opportunities for learning, entertainment, and connection.
This initiative started with "Aloud," an experimental project from Google's Area 120 incubator. Aloud aimed to simplify the video dubbing process, making it easier for creators to reach a global audience. The project's success paved the way for YouTube's auto dubbing feature, which was first announced in September during Google's "Made on YouTube" event.
Auto-dubbing announcement | Source — YouTube
Creators have control over the quality of the dubbing. They can review the dubbed videos and unpublish or delete any that they don't like. Viewers can also identify auto-dubbed videos by the "auto-dubbed" label, and can use the track selector to switch between the original and dubbed audio tracks.
This feature has the potential to revolutionize content creation and consumption on YouTube. By removing language barriers, auto dubbing can help creators reach a wider audience and foster a more diverse and inclusive community.
