Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

YouTube attempts to break down language barriers by bringing auto-dubbing to more channels

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Header image illustrating the auto dubbing feature in the youtube creator process
YouTube's new auto dubbing feature, which allows creators to automatically translate their videos into multiple languages, is now available to hundreds of thousands of channels in the YouTube Partner Program. This exciting development builds on earlier efforts to break down language barriers on the platform.

This initiative started with "Aloud," an experimental project from Google's Area 120 incubator. Aloud aimed to simplify the video dubbing process, making it easier for creators to reach a global audience. The project's success paved the way for YouTube's auto dubbing feature, which was first announced in September during Google's "Made on YouTube" event.

With auto dubbing, creators can simply upload their videos as they normally would. YouTube automatically detects the language and creates dubbed versions in other languages. Currently, the feature supports English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. If a video is in English, it will be dubbed into the other eight languages. If a video is in any of those other languages, it will be dubbed into English.

Video Thumbnail
Auto-dubbing announcement | Source — YouTube

Creators have control over the quality of the dubbing. They can review the dubbed videos and unpublish or delete any that they don't like. Viewers can also identify auto-dubbed videos by the "auto-dubbed" label, and can use the track selector to switch between the original and dubbed audio tracks.

YouTube says they are committed to improving the accuracy and expressiveness of auto dubbing. To do that, they are working with Google DeepMind and Google Translate to introduce "Expressive Speech," which will help emulate the creator's tone, emotion, and even the ambiance of the surroundings.

This feature has the potential to revolutionize content creation and consumption on YouTube. By removing language barriers, auto dubbing can help creators reach a wider audience and foster a more diverse and inclusive community.

For me, this is one of those features that makes you wonder why it hadn't been widely available before. I enjoy watching videos from creators all over the world, but language barriers often prevent me from fully understanding and appreciating their content. With auto dubbing, I can now access a wider range of videos and engage with creators from different cultures. This opens up new opportunities for learning, entertainment, and connection.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless