YouTube reveals new features coming soon: Sleep Timer, new miniplayer, playlist improvements

YouTube's Sleep Timer feature | Image credit: YouTube

Next, we have a very useful set of playlist improvements. First off, YouTube users will soon be able to invite others to create a playlist together using a special link or a QR code (coming soon to TV).Additionally, YouTube is rolling out new customization tools to make playlist more personal. The upcoming tools allow users to design their own custom thumbnails for playlists using their own photos or create new ones with generative AI.Creating a custom thumbnail is quite simple: choose an image from your camera roll, then personalize it with text, filters, or stickers. If you want to use AI to create a custom thumbnail, simply tap “Create with AI,” pick a theme, and choose from the offered AI-powered creations.These playlist-centric improvements are coming across mobile, web, TVs, and YouTube Music, so you’ll be seeing them just about everywhere if you use YouTube.