YouTube reveals new features coming soon: Sleep Timer, new miniplayer, playlist improvements

YouTube has just announced that many new features and improvements will be added to its app in the next few weeks. These changes are rolling out across web, mobile TVs, and YouTube Music starting today, but they may not be available for everyone at the same time.

One of the most exciting new changes coming to YouTube is the Sleep Timer. This feature was tested with Premium subscribers earlier this year and YouTube announced that it’s now making it available to everyone.

With Sleep Timer, YouTube users can set a timer to automatically pause videos after a certain period of time (10, 15, 20, 30, 45 minutes or 1 hour). Sleep Timer is now rolling out to all users on YouTube across mobile devices.

YouTube Sleep Timer
YouTube's Sleep Timer feature | Image credit: YouTube

Next, we have a very useful set of playlist improvements. First off, YouTube users will soon be able to invite others to create a playlist together using a special link or a QR code (coming soon to TV).

Additionally, YouTube is rolling out new customization tools to make playlist more personal. The upcoming tools allow users to design their own custom thumbnails for playlists using their own photos or create new ones with generative AI.

Creating a custom thumbnail is quite simple: choose an image from your camera roll, then personalize it with text, filters, or stickers. If you want to use AI to create a custom thumbnail, simply tap “Create with AI,” pick a theme, and choose from the offered AI-powered creations.

These playlist-centric improvements are coming across mobile, web, TVs, and YouTube Music, so you’ll be seeing them just about everywhere if you use YouTube.

YouTube playlist QR code
Scan a QR code to create playlists with your friends | Image credit: YouTube

Besides the changes above, YouTube announced that later this year, users will be able to vote on videos in playlists to make it easier to curate the best composition.

Furthermore, YouTube is introducing some improvements to its miniplayer. For example, the new miniplayer allows users to resize the window and move it in the YouTube mobile app. This will make it more comfortable to search for videos while already watching one.

YouTube miniplayer
YouTube's new miniplayer | Image credit: YouTube

Also, badges are coming to YouTube and YouTube Music apps on mobile devices. Only a few badges will be available at launch, but more will be added in the coming months.

Last but not least, the YouTube experience on TV is getting an upgrade. Most of the changes concern the visual aspect, so expect to see new pops of pinks, along with other light touches that should add dynamism to the app.

Apart from that, Short on TV is getting a new UI that makes it easier to read comments while browsing the shop and watching videos. Now, whenever you’re visiting a creator’s channel, a video will start playing automatically, thus giving users a glimpse at the creator’s content.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

