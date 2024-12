YouTube tests multiplayer mode for select mini-games

– YouTube, 2024

Introduced last year, Playables offers fun mini-games. | Image credit – YouTube





YouTube has been steadily building up its Playables library, now offering over 130 games across categories like Action, Arcade, Brain & Puzzle, Trivia & Word, Racing, Simulation, and Sports.Honestly, I think features like Playables are a great addition to popular apps like YouTube. The games are pretty fun, and hopefully, YouTube will expand this feature (for now, it is limited to the US, UK, Canada and Australia) so all its billions of users can try it. Plus, isn't it nice to see something new that isn't AI-related? Especially when we're talking about Google products, where AI seems to be in everything lately.Speaking of Google, the company has been busy rolling out other updates, too. The Play Store is getting a trending searches section Google Chat is about to introduce pinned messages and files , and – because we just can't escape AI – Google Photos now offers an AI-driven yearly "Recap" feature to highlight your best moments from 2024.