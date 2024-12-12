YouTube Kids mobile app gets a complete redesign
Google is completely changing the design of the YouTube Kids mobile app, the search giant announced earlier this week. The new changes are part of YouTube’s “design modernization efforts” and involve adding some of the most requested features for the company’s popular apps.
YouTube Kids mobile app’s new redesign promises a refreshed, cleaner, and smoother viewing experience for families on mobile. The update will not change anything on the YouTube Kids web or TV experience, at least not for the time being.
YouTube Kids mobile app | Screenshot credits: YouTube
The most obvious change is the addition of new colors and icons, while retaining all of the same YouTube Kids content, parental controls and safety features that users are used to. Other important changes included in the update cover aspects like navigation, layout and ease-of-use:
As per YouTube’s official statement, these changes are rolling out over the next few weeks, so be patient if you don’t see them on your phone right away. Of course, both the iOS and Android versions of the YouTube Kids app are getting this important update.
- Going vertical (and horizontal) makes it easier to search and browse through content your family loves while holding your device either horizontally OR vertically!
- Video categories at the top of your homescreen have a new look, and allow you to easily discover content by topic, such as learning, gaming, music, and more.
- A New Navigation Bar at the bottom of the app lets you easily get to Home, Search, Your Stuff, and your Profile
- New ‘Your Stuff’ page makes it easier for you to find Watch it Again, Shared, & Downloaded content
YouTube Kids mobile app | Screenshot credits: YouTube
Keep in mind that this is a very “traditional” update with nothing too amazing in terms of visuals. If you’re expecting your YouTube Kids mobile app to suddenly take your breath away, you’ll be very disappointed.
Despite that, it’s a major improvement over the previous look and feel of the app, especially since YouTube decided to chuck in some top-requested features too.
