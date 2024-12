YouTube Kids mobile app gets a complete redesign

YouTube Kids mobile app | Screenshot credits: YouTube

The most obvious change is the addition of new colors and icons, while retaining all of the same YouTube Kids content, parental controls and safety features that users are used to. Other important changes included in the update cover aspects like navigation, layout and ease-of-use:As per YouTube’s official statement , these changes are rolling out over the next few weeks, so be patient if you don’t see them on your phone right away. Of course, both the iOS and Android versions of the YouTube Kids app are getting this important update.