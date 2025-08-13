Your Windows 11 Taskbar can start thinking for itself – here's what you need to know before it hits your laptop
Microsoft is experimenting with an AI companion that could sit right on your Taskbar, helping with tasks, spotting content, and possibly acting with some autonomy.
Microsoft is clearly on board with the latest industry fad – AI – and now it seems to be working on putting AI in even more places on your Windows 11 laptop or PC. Now, references to a new feature called "agentic companions" for the Windows 11 Taskbar have been spotted in Windows 11 preview builds.
Details on what the feature exactly is are not available at the moment.
Probably, Microsoft will favor its own AI chatbot, Copilot, for the job. There are other ones like Gemini and ChatGPT that are direct competitors to Copilot, but it is not known at the time whether this dedicated button would be extensive.
Meanwhile, Microsoft has previously teased that the future of Windows will be agentic. Agentic means that the OS may be able to act independently with a degree of autonomy. So, it's not a surprise that the latest feature in development is referenced as "agentic", even though this word, in particular, has been removed at the moment.
On top of all that, there's also Copilot Vision, which may also play a role. Copilot Vision can see the screen right alongside you. Maybe this Taskbar companion will be able to harness that power as well.
But for now, we don't know exactly what this Taskbar companion will be able to do.
There are quite a lot of new AI experiences for Windows 11. In recent months, Microsoft has been working hard on adding new features to its Copilot portfolio, and some of these even require new hardware (Copilot+ PCs) to work.
Potentially, there may be an AI companion accessible via the Taskbar. It may have a dedicated system button so you would be able to activate it, and it will probably be able to help out with a current task or activity.
Image Credit - Microsoft
There are quite a lot of new AI experiences for Windows 11. In recent months, Microsoft has been working hard on adding new features to its Copilot portfolio, and some of these even require new hardware (Copilot+ PCs) to work.
For example, there's the new Click To Do feature, which in a way is similar to Google's Circle To Search. The feature scans your screen, identifies images and text, and provides contextual actions.
I personally think that adding AI everywhere can feel a bit much sometimes. I like helpful features, but having too many AI tools popping up might get distracting. Still, it's interesting to see what Microsoft is experimenting with, and some people will probably love having an AI companion ready on the Taskbar. I'd just prefer it stays optional for now.
