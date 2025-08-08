$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Your Pixel 10 photos might soon get a major AI boost
Pixel phones are known for their camera prowess, especially when it comes to image processing. Now, a new tool rumored for the Pixel 10 may elevate your photography experience even further with the new phones. 

A report from Android Headlines indicates that the Pixel 10 series may come with a new AI-powered photo assistant feature dubbed "Camera Coach". The new feature is reportedly going to help you improve your picture-taking skills and help you find the right angle, lighting, and composition. 

Camera Coach may be a Gemini-powered feature, offering you tips in real time. For example, Camera Coach may suggest adjusting your angle to better frame the subject or adjusting the lighting in the scene. 

The feature will reportedly use Gemini to read the scene for the tips. At the moment, it's not clear how long it will take for Camera Coach to process what it sees and provide you with suggestions. But Gemini Live is generally quick, so it probably won't take all that long for the tips to appear. 

Meanwhile, recently, it was reported that Google may offer a free trial of AI Pro to Pixel 10 buyers. How long this trial will be is unclear at this moment, but we suspect it may be between six and 12 months. 


The Pixel 10 series is expected to be unveiled very soon, on August 20, so we don't have much time left to wonder before we finally see the phones. 

Would you use an AI photo coach on your phone?

Vote View Result

The lineup is expected to be powered by Google's first fully in-house chip, the Tensor G5, and the base Pixel 10 may come with a telephoto camera. The phones are expected to come with a very similar design to their predecessors, but a new Moonstone color may adorn the Pixel 10 Pro models. 

I personally think Camera Coach could actually be pretty helpful – if it's snappy and accurate. 

Real-time suggestions sound useful, especially when you're in a rush or want to quickly get the best shot. But if it ends up being buggy or too slow to respond, most people (including me) would probably just ignore it and rely on their own instincts. Still, it's cool to see AI being used in creative ways like this – fingers crossed it works well!

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless