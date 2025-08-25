Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Your Google Drive just got a video hack you didn’t know you needed

Google’s AI Vids tool is now one click away while previewing your files.

Google has been on a serious AI streak lately, rolling out new tools and features almost constantly. Some are fun little experiments, others genuinely useful – and one of the more practical updates comes to Vids, its AI-powered video creation app.
 
Now, you can take it a step further: while previewing a video in Drive, a new “Open” button appears in the top-right corner. Clicking it launches Vids right in your browser, automatically loading your video so you can trim clips, add music, insert text and more. This means you can edit videos without downloading them, which is perfect for quick adjustments or last-minute changes before sharing.

You can now edit videos directly in Drive. | Image credit – Google

There are a few limits to keep in mind. Only MP4, QuickTime, OGG, and WebM files are supported, and individual clips can’t exceed 35 minutes or 4 GB. Once you finish editing, Vids creates a new file, so you will want to save or export your work separately. While the feature works best on desktops with Chrome, Firefox or Edge on Windows, other browsers are supported with some restrictions.

Think Google just made video editing too easy with Drive?

Vote View Result

For organizations, Vids is enabled by default but can be turned off at the domain level. Note that if Google Docs is disabled, Vids won’t be accessible. The update is available across a wide range of Google Workspace plans – from Business and Enterprise tiers to Education accounts – as well as for users who previously purchased Gemini Business or Enterprise add-ons. It’s also available for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

All in all, this is a solid improvement. Being able to edit videos directly in Drive saves time, frees up storage space, and makes collaboration much easier. Instead of juggling multiple apps, you can quickly tweak a video and share it with colleagues, making it a genuinely useful tool for work or personal projects.

