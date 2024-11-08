Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Google launches new AI-powered video creation app

Unveiled in April, Google Vids is a video creation app that relies on AI to provide users with the necessary tools to bring their ideas to life. Although the app was officially introduced several months ago, it wasn’t available to everyone until recently.

Google Vids is part of the search giant’s suite of Google Workspace products, and starting today, it should be available for select Workspace editions. Specifically designed to help those working in customer service, learning and development, project ops and marketing, Google Vids taps into the power of Gemini.

With Google Vids, customer service can provide better support, supplementing help center articles with videos, while team leaders can create vids to share company-wide updates and announcements.

The new productivity app can be used by learning and development teams to deliver employee training and education at scale. Also, project management teams can create vids to share meeting recaps, business updates and report share outs, while marketers can make use of videos inside their organizations to share recaps on their campaigns and events.

Google Vids offers a wide variety of use-cased based templates, which makes it very easy to create a new video. Additionally, with “Help me create,” Gemini suggests scripts if you don’t want to write your own. The app even allows users to add a voiceover by either choosing from one of Gemini’s preset AI voices or by recording your own voice using a teleprompter.

Video Thumbnail


In order to take advantage of all the AI-oriented perks offered by Google Vids, you must be subscribed to one of the following Google Workspace editions:

  • Business Standard and Plus
  • Enterprise Standard and Plus
  • Essentials, Enterprise Essentials and Enterprise Essentials Plus
  • Education Plus

Besides that, customers with a Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education or Education Premium add-on will also have access to Google Vids.

According to Google, users will have access to AI-powered features in Google Vids like “Help me create” and AI voiceovers until at least December 31, 2025. Beginning in 2026, usage limits for these AI-powered features may apply.

As far as availability goes, Google says that the rollout of Vids has already started on November 7 and it will take about two weeks for everyone to get the app.
Cosmin Vasile
