Google Drive just made it way easier to deal with long videos

Gemini on Google Drive side panel offering options for what it can do to videos. | Image credit — Google





The tool only works in English for now, and it requires captions to be enabled on the video. That means admins need to make sure captions are turned on in their organization's settings. To use Gemini features in general, smart features and personalization also need to be enabled in the Admin console.This update is aimed at helping users save time, as watching full videos to find a specific part or remember what was discussed during a meeting can take a while. By using Gemini, it's easier to find key details, especially in longer recordings like meetings or presentations.Google says the feature is rolling out gradually, so not everyone will see it right away. For Rapid Release domains, it could take up to 15 days to appear. For Scheduled Release domains, it should show up within three days of the June 16 rollout date.We see this as part of a bigger push by Google to add more AI-powered tools to Workspace apps. Being able to understand and search video content more easily could make Google Drive more useful for people who manage a lot of recordings. Whether it's a team meeting, a class lecture, or a product demo, this feature could help users get what they need without replaying everything from start to finish.