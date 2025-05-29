Google Drive just made it way easier to deal with long videos
Google Gemini's new feature will help you get the key points of a video without hitting play
Google Drive is expanding what Gemini can do. In addition to summarizing documents and PDFs, Gemini can now also summarize videos stored in Drive. This means users can get a quick overview or ask questions about a video without having to watch the whole thing.
The update started rolling out yesterday for users in Rapid Release domains and will begin reaching Scheduled Release domains on June 16. It's available to users on Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, as well as those with Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium. Google One AI Premium subscribers and anyone who previously bought Gemini Business or Enterprise add-ons are also included.
This update is aimed at helping users save time, as watching full videos to find a specific part or remember what was discussed during a meeting can take a while. By using Gemini, it's easier to find key details, especially in longer recordings like meetings or presentations.
Google says the feature is rolling out gradually, so not everyone will see it right away. For Rapid Release domains, it could take up to 15 days to appear. For Scheduled Release domains, it should show up within three days of the June 16 rollout date.
We see this as part of a bigger push by Google to add more AI-powered tools to Workspace apps. Being able to understand and search video content more easily could make Google Drive more useful for people who manage a lot of recordings. Whether it's a team meeting, a class lecture, or a product demo, this feature could help users get what they need without replaying everything from start to finish.
Once the feature is available, users can open a video file in the overlay preview or in a new browser tab. From there, they can click the star-shaped "Ask Gemini" button in the top right corner to get started. Gemini can respond to prompts like "summarize this video," "list action items from this meeting," or "what are the highlights from this announcement?"
Gemini on Google Drive side panel offering options for what it can do to videos. | Image credit — Google
The tool only works in English for now, and it requires captions to be enabled on the video. That means admins need to make sure captions are turned on in their organization's settings. To use Gemini features in general, smart features and personalization also need to be enabled in the Admin console.
