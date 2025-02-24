Finding something said in your videos will now be easier with this Google Drive update

Google Drive searchable video transcripts. | Video credit — Google





This new feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. To access the transcript, the video must have captions, which users can generate automatic captions by right-clicking on a video in Drive and selecting "Manage caption tracks," then "Generate automatic captions." The same can be done while the video is playing by accessing the three-dot menu. Once captions are present, the transcript can be accessed by opening the video, clicking the gear icon for video settings, and selecting “Transcript.” The rollout of this feature will occur in phases, with some users seeing it sooner than others.This update could greatly benefit anyone who works with video content, from students and educators to business professionals. Imagine trying to find a specific piece of information in a recorded meeting or lecture. Previously, you might have had to scrub through the entire video, hoping to stumble upon the right section. Now, with searchable transcripts, finding that information becomes a quick and easy process.