GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Finding something said in your videos will now be easier with this Google Drive update

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Image of a smartphone displaying the Google Drive app
Google Drive is making video content more accessible and easier to navigate with a new transcript feature. This update allows users to not only view captions but also see and search through a full transcript of their videos, making it simpler to find specific information or jump to key moments. This enhancement builds upon the automatic captioning feature introduced last year, further streamlining the process of working with video content.

Before this update, users could generate automatic captions for videos uploaded to Google Drive. This was a significant step towards improved accessibility, as captions make video content available to a wider audience, including those with hearing impairments. Creating captions manually can be time-consuming, so the automatic generation feature was a welcome addition. However, simply having captions wasn't always enough. Finding a specific point within a long video could still be a challenge. That's where the new transcript feature comes in.

Now, when a video with captions is played in Google Drive, a transcript appears alongside the video player. This transcript highlights the text that is currently being spoken, making it easy to follow along. More importantly, the transcript is searchable. Users can type in a keyword or phrase, and the transcript will highlight all instances where that word or phrase appears. Clicking on a highlighted word in the transcript will take the user directly to that point in the video. This functionality significantly improves the discoverability of information within videos.

Google Drive searchable video transcripts. | Video credit — Google

This new feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. To access the transcript, the video must have captions, which users can generate automatic captions by right-clicking on a video in Drive and selecting "Manage caption tracks," then "Generate automatic captions." The same can be done while the video is playing by accessing the three-dot menu. Once captions are present, the transcript can be accessed by opening the video, clicking the gear icon for video settings, and selecting “Transcript.” The rollout of this feature will occur in phases, with some users seeing it sooner than others.

This update could greatly benefit anyone who works with video content, from students and educators to business professionals. Imagine trying to find a specific piece of information in a recorded meeting or lecture. Previously, you might have had to scrub through the entire video, hoping to stumble upon the right section. Now, with searchable transcripts, finding that information becomes a quick and easy process.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless