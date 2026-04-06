Your carrier hiked prices again, but this MVNO just doubled your data without touching the price
More data, same price, no contract.
0comments
Gen Mobile. | Image by Gen Mobile
While the Big Three carriers keep finding creative ways to charge you more for less, one small prepaid carrier just did the opposite. Gen Mobile, an MVNO you've probably never heard of, is boosting data across its most popular plans without touching the price tag.
Gen Mobile is giving you more data for the same price
If you're not familiar with Gen Mobile, here's what you need to know:
It's a small prepaid wireless carrier owned by EchoStar Corporation, the same parent company behind Boost Mobile, DISH TV, and Sling TV. Gen Mobile is what's called an MVNO, which just means it doesn't own its own cell towers. It piggybacks on T-Mobile's, AT&T's, and Boost's 5G networks instead, and passes those infrastructure savings on to you.
Every plan includes unlimited calling to over 100 international destinations, no contracts, no credit checks, and support for both physical SIMs and eSIMs on unlocked devices. Gen Mobile also participates as a Lifeline service provider in 41 states, so eligible low-income households can get discounted or even free wireless service through the federal program.
The major carriers have made it painfully clear that squeezing more revenue out of existing customers is the priority. We've watched T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T all nudge prices upward while dressing it up as "plan improvements."
We've seen similar plays from other budget MVNOs. Ultra Mobile, another T-Mobile-based carrier, pulled off something comparable last year when it bumped data across the board without price hikes. It's becoming a trend among smaller carriers, and frankly, the Big Three should be embarrassed they can't match it.
I don't have personal experience with Gen Mobile, so I can't speak to its day-to-day reliability or customer support, but the wireless industry desperately needs more companies that treat "more value for the same money" as an actual business strategy. Gen Mobile's approach, particularly its Lifeline participation and the international calling inclusions baked into every tier, tells me it understands who its customers are and what they actually need.
If you don't burn through massive amounts of data every month and you're tired of overpaying, Gen Mobile might just be worth a look.
Recommended For You
According to a new press release, Gen Mobile is increasing data allotments across four of its monthly plans, effective immediately. No price increases, no fine print.
Gen Mobile's updated plan data allotments
Gen Mobile's plans and pricing. | Image by Gen Mobile
- $10/month plan: 1 GB to 2 GB
- $20/month plan: 5 GB to 8 GB
- $30/month plan: 11 GB to 15 GB
- $40/month plan: 17 GB to 25 GB
Every plan includes unlimited calling to over 100 international destinations, no contracts, no credit checks, and support for both physical SIMs and eSIMs on unlocked devices. Gen Mobile also participates as a Lifeline service provider in 41 states, so eligible low-income households can get discounted or even free wireless service through the federal program.
Recommended For You
Why this matters more than you'd think
The major carriers have made it painfully clear that squeezing more revenue out of existing customers is the priority. We've watched T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T all nudge prices upward while dressing it up as "plan improvements."
In contrast, small MVNOs like Gen Mobile aren't trying to compete with the big players on flashy perks or bundled streaming. They're going after a completely different audience: people who want affordable, reliable connectivity without the corporate games.
We've seen similar plays from other budget MVNOs. Ultra Mobile, another T-Mobile-based carrier, pulled off something comparable last year when it bumped data across the board without price hikes. It's becoming a trend among smaller carriers, and frankly, the Big Three should be embarrassed they can't match it.
What matters most when you're picking a wireless carrier?
A small carrier with the right priorities
I don't have personal experience with Gen Mobile, so I can't speak to its day-to-day reliability or customer support, but the wireless industry desperately needs more companies that treat "more value for the same money" as an actual business strategy. Gen Mobile's approach, particularly its Lifeline participation and the international calling inclusions baked into every tier, tells me it understands who its customers are and what they actually need.
If you don't burn through massive amounts of data every month and you're tired of overpaying, Gen Mobile might just be worth a look.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: