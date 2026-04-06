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Your carrier hiked prices again, but this MVNO just doubled your data without touching the price

More data, same price, no contract.

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Gen Mobile
Gen Mobile. | Image by Gen Mobile
While the Big Three carriers keep finding creative ways to charge you more for less, one small prepaid carrier just did the opposite. Gen Mobile, an MVNO you've probably never heard of, is boosting data across its most popular plans without touching the price tag.

Gen Mobile is giving you more data for the same price


If you're not familiar with Gen Mobile, here's what you need to know:

It's a small prepaid wireless carrier owned by EchoStar Corporation, the same parent company behind Boost Mobile, DISH TV, and Sling TV. Gen Mobile is what's called an MVNO, which just means it doesn't own its own cell towers. It piggybacks on T-Mobile's, AT&T's, and Boost's 5G networks instead, and passes those infrastructure savings on to you.

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According to a new press release, Gen Mobile is increasing data allotments across four of its monthly plans, effective immediately. No price increases, no fine print.

Gen Mobile's updated plan data allotments


  • $10/month plan: 1 GB to 2 GB
  • $20/month plan: 5 GB to 8 GB
  • $30/month plan: 11 GB to 15 GB
  • $40/month plan: 17 GB to 25 GB

Every plan includes unlimited calling to over 100 international destinations, no contracts, no credit checks, and support for both physical SIMs and eSIMs on unlocked devices. Gen Mobile also participates as a Lifeline service provider in 41 states, so eligible low-income households can get discounted or even free wireless service through the federal program.

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Why this matters more than you'd think


The major carriers have made it painfully clear that squeezing more revenue out of existing customers is the priority. We've watched T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T all nudge prices upward while dressing it up as "plan improvements."

In contrast, small MVNOs like Gen Mobile aren't trying to compete with the big players on flashy perks or bundled streaming. They're going after a completely different audience: people who want affordable, reliable connectivity without the corporate games.

We've seen similar plays from other budget MVNOs. Ultra Mobile, another T-Mobile-based carrier, pulled off something comparable last year when it bumped data across the board without price hikes. It's becoming a trend among smaller carriers, and frankly, the Big Three should be embarrassed they can't match it.

What matters most when you're picking a wireless carrier?
2 Votes

A small carrier with the right priorities


I don't have personal experience with Gen Mobile, so I can't speak to its day-to-day reliability or customer support, but the wireless industry desperately needs more companies that treat "more value for the same money" as an actual business strategy. Gen Mobile's approach, particularly its Lifeline participation and the international calling inclusions baked into every tier, tells me it understands who its customers are and what they actually need.

If you don't burn through massive amounts of data every month and you're tired of overpaying, Gen Mobile might just be worth a look.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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