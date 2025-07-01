This budget wireless carrier is making big moves without raising prices

Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

Ultra Mobile, a low-cost prepaid brand that uses T-Mobile’s network, is updating its plans with more data and international features while keeping the same prices from over a decade ago. The carrier has often focused on offering affordable service for users who want flexibility and international calling options.

Now, Ultra Mobile is giving both new and existing customers more for the same price. For instance, the $15 per month plan now includes 500MB of data instead of 250MB. The $19 plan goes from 3GB to 4GB. Higher-tier plans are also getting more data, such as the $39 plan increasing from 15GB to 24GB, and the top-tier $59 Ultra Unlimited+ plan still has no data caps but now offers 25GB of hotspot data and more international credit.


All plans continue to include unlimited talk and text within the U.S., along with features like Wi-Fi calling, mobile hotspot access, and international coverage. These changes are being rolled out automatically, with no action needed from customers.

In addition to data upgrades, Ultra Mobile is offering deeper discounts for users who choose multi-month options. Customers who pay for 12 months up front can save up to 30 percent, which could mean as much as 216 dollars per year in savings. Three-month and six-month options are also available, offering 10 percent and 20 percent discounts respectively.

The company is also rolling out a new logo. The updated look swaps out the old SIM card icon for a globe, reflecting its focus on international connectivity and the rise of eSIM use. While the branding is changing, the company says it will continue offering straightforward, contract-free service.

Ultra Mobile’s approach contrasts with many carriers that limit the best deals to new customers or add requirements for discounts. According to Scott Venuti, Commercial Owner at Ultra Mobile, the goal is to give all customers more benefits without raising costs.

Whether this move will attract more users remains to be seen, but for now, it gives Ultra Mobile an edge in the budget segment. With no price increases, more data, and expanded international support, these updates could appeal to anyone looking to save money without giving up essential features.

