You can now check power outages anywhere in the US with this free real-time app

Ting just leveled up with a real-time outage map



If you've ever wondered whether the blackout on your block is just you or the whole neighborhood, there is finally an app that can tell you. Whisker Labs, the startup behind the Ting smart plug, has added a live, hyper-local outage map to its app, and it doesn't cost a thing.



What's cool is that you don't need to own a Ting sensor to use it. The system works off a massive network of over 1.1 million homes that already have Ting installed– originally a device built to spot tiny sparks and wiring issues before they become electrical fires.



Until now, the app’s outage alerts were limited to people who had the device at home. But after hearing how useful those alerts were, the company decided to expand the feature so anyone can check in, whether or not they own the hardware.

– Bob Marshall, CEO and co-founder of Whisker Labs, September 2025



You can grab the app on iOS or Android, plug in any address you care about, and see not only if the lights are out, but also if power's been restored.



Why this could come in handy more than you think





Getting alerts when the power is back sounds convenient, especially when you are not at home. | Image credit – Whisker Labs



Power cuts aren’t just an inconvenience anymore – they’re happening more often thanks to extreme weather, and utilities aren’t always quick to keep people in the loop. Having a tool that shows you in real time what’s going on can make all the difference, whether you’re trying to figure out if it’s safe to head back home after a storm, or you’re just tired of guessing when the lights will come back on.



A useful idea that feels long overdue



Honestly, this feels like one of those features that should’ve existed a long time ago. Power is so central to daily life – from keeping food safe in the fridge to making sure your phone doesn’t die – that knowing exactly when it’s gone and when it’s back is a huge win.



The fact that Whisker Labs made it free and open to everyone (not just Ting owners) makes it even better. Personally, I’d give it a shot if only to have peace of mind during storm season. If the live outage alerts are as accurate as promised, this app could quickly become a must-have.

