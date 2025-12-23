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Xiaomi Watch 5 teased with a riveting sensor that'll do something with your muscles

The new smartwatch is coming alongside the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and a pair of new earbuds.

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Xiaomi smartwatches on a collage.
It's not just the Xiaomi 17 Ultra that we're expecting on December 25: the Xiaomi Watch 5 and Xiaomi Buds 6 might be unveiled on Christmas day, too.

Smartwatch goodness



The Xiaomi Watch 5 doesn't have an "Ultra" moniker attached to it, but it sure does strike as a premium smartwatch. The timepiece will allegedly feature Xiaomi's first EMG (electromyography) sensor, which is all about tracking and analyzing muscle activity. The new EMG sensor could also be paired with an ECG (electrocardiogram) sensor for heart-related data. EMG sensors measure the tiny electrical signals generated by your muscles whenever they contract or relax.

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Wearables these days are getting smarter and the idea isn't just to track your gym session, but to provide helpful and important health-related information.

The Xiaomi Watch 5 could be paired with the Snapdragon W5 chip with quad-core CPU with Cortex-A53 architecture. I don't expect hiccups or lags.

The timepiece is expected to arrive with double-sided sapphire glass, a forged stainless steel body and three different strap options for customization.

Which of the three products interests you the most?
The phone!
33.33%
The new smartwatch.
65.59%
The earbuds.
1.08%
93 Votes

The new Xiaomi Buds 6


Earbuds in their case.
Image by Xiaomi

Besides the Xiaomi 17 Ultra flagship and the aforementioned Xiaomi Watch 5, December 25 might bring along the Xiaomi Buds 6.

Per preliminary reports, there could be three colors to choose from:

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  • White
  • Black
  • Pink

There aren't a ton of specs available right now, but rumors read about "CD-level" of "lossless original sound", whatever that means.

Even the most expensive headphones – and I don't expect these to be expensive by any means – just can't recreate details that were lost during heavy file compression, so a low-quality source will always sound flat or muddy. To truly hear what your gear is capable of, you need high-resolution files or lossless streaming services that provide enough data for a rich, clear soundstage.

But I expect some AI-related whistles and bells on these Buds 6. AI is the craze of the day!

The trio to treat yourself with


Taken together, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Watch 5, and Buds 6 could form an unusual trio: the phone is among the very (very!) best one could get in terms of photography, the smartwatch packs a new sensor and the buds… well, the buds don't really belong in the same category as the other two, given that the previous pair of Xiaomi Buds launched at ~$100 (which isn't premium).

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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