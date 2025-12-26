Xiaomi's new Buds 6 bring Harman-tuned sound and Snapdragon audio support

Snapdragon sound integration





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The Chinese company has also used a triple‑magnet driver unit along with a 24K gold‑plated diaphragm. It is generally said that more magnets result in stronger bass and clearer audio. And since gold is an excellent conductor, its use ensures that the diaphragm responds faster and more accurately.







Xiaomi Harman collaboration



Harman is a well-known audio electronics company, and Xiaomi has teamed with its Golden Ear team to fine-tune the Buds 6. As part of this collaboration, you get access to different sound modes, including the Harman Audio EFX mode, which produces clear vocals, and the Master mode, which prioritizes bass.



Recommended For You Xiaomi also claims that this setup increases the earbuds' high‑frequency sensitivity by 30%. In layman's terms, all these basically means that the Xiaomi Buds 6 will produce punchy rather than muddy bass, the vocals will be clear and crisp, and the high notes will remain audible even when you're listening at a very low volume.Harman is a well-known audio electronics company, and Xiaomi has teamed with its Golden Ear team to fine-tune the Buds 6. As part of this collaboration, you get access to different sound modes, including the Harman Audio EFX mode, which produces clear vocals, and the Master mode, which prioritizes bass.

The new Xiaomi buds come with a three-microphone setup. You also get adaptive ANC and AI-driven wind noise reduction, which will allow the earbuds to block out extremely loud background noise.





The earbuds come with a 35 mAh battery, which the company claims can run for up to 6 hours when used without ANC. The case houses a 475 mAh battery, offering up to 35 hours of total battery life.









In addition to all these, the Xiaomi Buds 6 has a few more noteworthy features, which include dual-device smart connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4 support, real-time recording, and several other controls that you can manage through the Xiaomi Earbuds app.

The feature I like the most is the support for Apple Find My , which makes sure you can quickly track these earbuds just like your AirTags. The device also has an IP54 rating, meaning it can handle light rain and dust without any major issues.





Which of the following do you think are the best earbuds under $100? OnePlus Buds 4. 30.3% Oppo Enco Buds 3. 3.03% Nothing Ear (a). 27.27% Xiaomi Buds 5. 39.39% Vote 66 Votes

A good device for the price

Overall, the Xiaomi Buds 6 looks quite good on paper. We were really impressed by the sound quality of the Xiaomi Buds 5, and now, with Snapdragon Sound integration and collaboration with Harman, the Buds 6 also seems poised to deliver a decent audio performance.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Overall, the Xiaomi Buds 6 looks quite good on paper. We were really impressed by the sound quality of the Xiaomi Buds 5, and now, with Snapdragon Sound integration and collaboration with Harman, the Buds 6 also seems poised to deliver a decent audio performance.





However, it will be interesting to see how long the Buds 6 battery lasts in real-life testing, as in our testing the Buds 5 only lasted 5 hours and 45 minutes with ANC off, which was less than Xiaomi's claim of at least 6.5 hours. If the new Buds 6 can offer a battery life close to what the company claims, then I'd definitely recommend it if you are looking for half in-ear buds around $100. However, if you can increase your budget a bit, then I'd suggest going with my favorite, the $130 OnePlus Buds 4 , that delivers the overall best experience in its price range.

All that said, the Xiaomi Buds 5 are currently only available in China for 699 Yuan (approximately $99). There is no information yet on when they will launch globally, but it is quite likely that they will, as their predecessor was also initially released only in China before later becoming available in global markets.

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