Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Apple

Your iPhone can now be used to find lost third-party products

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 08, 2021, 6:40 AM
Your iPhone can now be used to find lost third-party products
Apple’s secure Find My network is used by millions of customers around the world to locate their Apple devices and now the Silicon Valley-based brand is opening the platform up to third-party products with the new Find My accessory program.

How does the Find My network work and is it private?


The Find My network uses crowdsourced data from Apple devices to detect missing products and report their location back to the owner. Private information is never shared with others and all third-party manufacturers will have to adhere to Apple’s privacy rules.

Apple has created a dedicated ‘items’ tab inside the Find My app (iOS 14.3 or above is required) for third-party products, although the tracking experience is no different to a regular Apple device — Items can be tracked on a map with the option of playing a sound to help locate.

That’s in addition to ‘Lost Mode,’ which lets users label a product as missing. Essentially, this locks the product to an Apple ID so others can’t pair it with their devices. It can also notify other Find My users when found and give them a message and phone number to help the owner retrieve their item.

To ensure customers know which products work with the Find My network, compatible devices will have a ‘Works with Apple Find My’ badge.

Which products work with the Find My network?


Third-party products that work with the Find My app will be available starting next week. Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoof are the first three companies taking advantage of the new program, but Apple promises that more accessories will be available ‘soon.’
Belkin Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds

Apple’s AirPods work with the Find My network, but if you’re not a fan or want something more affordable, Belkin’s Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds could be the perfect Find My-compatible earphones for you.

They retail at $99.99 in the US and offer environmental noise cancellation, a fancy way of saying they cancel out background noise in calls, plus support for auto pause & play when the earbuds are taken out of ears.

Belkin has thrown in sweat and splash resistance too, in addition to Qi wireless charging support. Speaking of charging, the earbuds offer 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and 28 hours total battery life with the accompanying charging case.

If these don't convince you either, it probably won't be long until the list of best true wireless earbuds is full of Find My-compatible earphones, so be patient. 
Chipolo One Spot Bluetooth tracker

Apple was expected to announce its in-house AirTags tracking tags, but that didn’t happen. The company is instead promoting the ‘special edition’ Chipolo One Spot Bluetooth tracker that works exclusively with the Find My network.

Like the regular Chipolo One, the One Spot offers a decent 12-month battery life and a replaceable battery. Water resistance and a 120dB ring for when you’ve lost your item are included too.

There’s no official word on the Chipolo One Spot pricing yet, but shipments are slated to start in June.

VanMoof S3 and X3 e-bikes

Proving that Apple’s Find My network can be used for all sorts of products, not just small accessories, new VanMoof S3 and X3 e-bikes will be compatible with the Find My network, meaning users will be able to locate their bikes with their iPhone.

To add the bikes to Apple’s Find My app, users simply need to open the VanMoof app and tap the ‘Add to Apple Find My’ option. Both VanMoof e-bikes start at $1,998 in the US.

Tracking future products will be even easier


In addition to opening up the Find My network to third-party brands, Apple has announced plans to introduce a new specification for chipset manufacturers that’ll enable compatibility with the Ultra Wideband tech found inside U1-equipped Apple devices like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

Ultra-Wideband is the tech Apple’s AirTags are expected to use. It enables a much more precise tracking experience, so finding future items should be a lot quicker and easier.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Giveaway! Ting Mobile is gifting a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, two Galaxy A11
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
Popular stories
April 2021 update apparently boosts the performance of the Pixel 5 substantially
Popular stories
We'll miss you, LG, for these iconic phones and the pioneering spirit!

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
Sony could once again beat Apple to the punch with these upgraded AirPods Pro rivals
Popular stories
Sony schedules event; 5G flagship Xperia 1 III could debut April 14
Popular stories
Nine out of ten iPhone users have this installed on their phones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless