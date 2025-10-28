Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Prepare your wallets, all Samsung Galaxy smartphones might become more expensive

All of the Samsung Galaxy phones currently on the market, and any future ones like the Galaxy S26 series as well, are likely going to see a price hike.

3comments
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 rear vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus rear
If you’ve been thinking about getting a Samsung Galaxy phone, this might be the best time to do so. The company is apparently considering raising the prices of all of its phones, and it’s not alone in that regard.

Memory costs are going way up


Costs for memory chips have been rising steadily for a while, a problem that analysts have been concerned about. Xiaomi recently announced that it had been forced to raise the prices of its smartphones because of this.

According to a report (translated source), Samsung is considering doing the same. This surge in pricing can be somewhat blamed on the rise of AI. DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) prices have doubled in just a month, and it’s not going to stop anytime soon.

Vendors believe that this “memory inflation” could continue for the next three years.

More expensive Samsung Galaxy phones




Apple raised the prices for the iPhone 17 Pro this year, leading some to wonder whether Samsung was going to follow in its rival’s footsteps. The report pretty much confirms that we can expect Galaxy phones to see an increase in price in the near future too.

Even if Samsung keeps the same price tags for the Galaxy S26 series next year, it’s very unlikely that its phones won’t see a price increase in 2027 and beyond. As memory can drastically affect the cost of a phone — the 2 TB iPhone 17 Pro Max costs $1,999 — you should expect significant price hikes for the Galaxy phones.

Are smartphones becoming too expensive for the average consumer?

Vote View Result


Don’t expect prices to come back down


Unfortunately, I think that there is a very unlikely chance of these inflated prices ever coming back down. Foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 have already got us acquainted with much more expensive flagship phones, and that will only become more prevalent when the foldable iPhone comes out.

Also, smartphone prices have been on the verge of seeing price hikes for ages: ever-shrinking processor sizes demand a lot more investment. Samsung is shifting to 2 nm processors with the Galaxy S26, and Apple will do the same with the iPhone 18.

Smartphone components are becoming more expensive, and the progress of each generation of smartphones means using the latest — and costliest — parts available. We’ll have to start getting used to the new prices, which is why it’s a good thing that budget smartphones have improved so much in recent years.

