Xiaomi 17T: "flagship killer" with a price close to the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Big battery: check. Great chipset: check. Great price? No check!
These look fine. But… not at these prices. | Image by Sudhanshu Ambhore
It's not a hobby of mine to expand people's minds, but every now and then I try to point out the advantages of sporting a smartphone from a brand that's neither Apple nor Samsung.
Because of TikTok, many people have their attention greatly reduced. Hence, I have to jam everything in 15 seconds or so: I have to talk about great batteries and cameras, amazing displays and affordable price tags.
As we've mentioned earlier, the upcoming Xiaomi 17T series (which will most likely consist of two phones) might arrive with a solid price hike.
This was just corroborated by a tipster on X who also leaked a whole bunch of high-res promo materials.
First things first, let's see how the price is evolving:
My, my: a €200 ($233) price hike for the Pro model. Yeah, no. What? The rumored €999 price converts to ~$1,160 and is, in the iPhone 17 Pro's territory and its $1,099.
OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi and the rest of the gang have historically offered some great handsets at reasonable prices. This was one of my most important arguments: "Hey, dude X, you don't have to spend a ton of cash on this Apple/Samsung phone. Instead, snag this cool OnePlus and save a couple of hundred bucks".
Now, either companies have changed (and want to maximize their profit) or reality has changed. Maybe it's both.
What's more, the RAMpocalypse's effect (the skyrocketing prices of memory chips and some other phone components) is now coming in full swing, apparently.
There's a way to look at all of this with a smile: hey, if major brands' phones adopt a starting price of $1,500, we'll surely be glad to have some $1,100 models – like the Xiaomi 17T series – on the menu.
It's a bleak prospect. But… "Each man must realize that it can all disappear very quickly", as the poet said.
Meanwhile, here are some great high-res renders to wonder at:
Does this look like a $1,100 phone to you?
I'd personally wait for a discounted Xiaomi 17 Ultra and not pay the $1,100+ for this new T-series handset.
Because of TikTok, many people have their attention greatly reduced. Hence, I have to jam everything in 15 seconds or so: I have to talk about great batteries and cameras, amazing displays and affordable price tags.
Beyond the fact that many just smile and get the same ol' popular phone that they'll complain about in several months, the worst part is that I'm not even getting paid by OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo or Oppo (the companies I often refer to when speaking to a friend who's looking for a new handset) to do so.
That being said, it appears that I won't be able to recommend a particular phone – the Xiaomi 17T, because of its jaw-dropping price.
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The sticker shocker era has begun?
Four-figure phones. We can't avoid these, as it seems. | Image by Sudhanshu Ambhore
As we've mentioned earlier, the upcoming Xiaomi 17T series (which will most likely consist of two phones) might arrive with a solid price hike.
This was just corroborated by a tipster on X who also leaked a whole bunch of high-res promo materials.
First things first, let's see how the price is evolving:
|Type of device
|Xiaomi 17T series
|Xiaomi 15T series
|Price difference
|Xiaomi T Pro phone
|€999
|€799
|€200
|Xiaomi T non-Pro phone
|€749
|€649
|€100
My, my: a €200 ($233) price hike for the Pro model. Yeah, no. What? The rumored €999 price converts to ~$1,160 and is, in the iPhone 17 Pro's territory and its $1,099.
The Xiaomi 17T models might come with a great 7,000 mAh battery, a high-end chipset and with ton of useful features. But I'm afraid many will just say to themselves that a Samsung or an Apple phone is a safer buy, since they're not saving any money with the exotic Xiaomi.
Will you support Xiaomi at $1,000+ price tags?
The flagship killer (past)
OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi and the rest of the gang have historically offered some great handsets at reasonable prices. This was one of my most important arguments: "Hey, dude X, you don't have to spend a ton of cash on this Apple/Samsung phone. Instead, snag this cool OnePlus and save a couple of hundred bucks".
Now, either companies have changed (and want to maximize their profit) or reality has changed. Maybe it's both.
Perhaps Chinese brands are realizing that some users will buy their products regardless of what the price is. This is what I found on a recent PhoneArena poll about the possible $1,000 price of the OnePlus 16.
What's more, the RAMpocalypse's effect (the skyrocketing prices of memory chips and some other phone components) is now coming in full swing, apparently.
Quantum of solace
There's a way to look at all of this with a smile: hey, if major brands' phones adopt a starting price of $1,500, we'll surely be glad to have some $1,100 models – like the Xiaomi 17T series – on the menu.
It's a bleak prospect. But… "Each man must realize that it can all disappear very quickly", as the poet said.
Meanwhile, here are some great high-res renders to wonder at:
Images by Sudhanshu Ambhore
Does this look like a $1,100 phone to you?
I'd personally wait for a discounted Xiaomi 17 Ultra and not pay the $1,100+ for this new T-series handset.
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